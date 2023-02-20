Layers of gray clouds rise over brown wind-blown waves of tall grass in a flat meadow. A covey of squat green trees reach for cottony clouds imbued with light. The grapefruit-color of early sunset pops off the canvas, above a darkening horizon.
One canvas draws the eye like morning light — gloriously bright silver-ridged cumulous clouds set against a perfectly hued, submissive sky. Light plays within and without the colors on the canvas. The land is flat, but the clouds are lofty and draw attention.
The artist's landscape subject matter is South Texas. Here, only fence posts, oak, mesquite, huisache and the occasional windmill reach toward the sky from a "shallow horizon." But, oh, the sky. The clouds are the artist's ever-changing "landscape." Her landscapes, she said, would be better called "skyscapes."
Victoria artist Nancy Bandy's work is on display at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., through April 2. A walk through the museum, viewing Bandy's paintings, is like a drive through the local countryside — the scenery in her paintings are stunning but all familiar and homey.
Bandy, originally from Kansas, retired a while back from Victoria College where she taught for 24 years, she said Feb. 9. She has practiced and taught a "variety" of art forms over five decades, including ceramics, drawing, design, printmaking and painting among others.
She first learned her talent from her mother, she said.
"My mom had a lot of artistic ability. She was a great mom and raised two boisterous kids — me and my brother. She involved us in some little projects when we were growing up," Bandy said. "We would draw portraits of each other and make things for Christmas. And I loved it. I just loved drawing, and I continued doing that."
She graduated from the University of Kansas, where she was an art education major, and received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Iowa. She taught various art forms, art appreciation and art history at Lamar University in Beaumont, San Jacinto College in Houston and finally at Victoria College.
"Around here, there's not a lot of landscape really in terms of mountains and things like that, but there are some beautiful clouds," Bandy said. "When I'm going some place, and I see something I'd like to paint, I have my camera and I'll take a few photos."
"They are just somewhere around here," she added, glancing at her paintings.
Bandy works on each painting for a couple months, she said. And, when she thinks she is finished, she finds things to perfect.
In addition to her paintings, Bandy has on display woodcuts, drawings and intricate collages she calls "budget oriental rugs," made from "anything (she) can get her hands on," especially wrapping or pattern paper. She said from time to time she even finds something discarded on the street with collage potential.
She has three of the "rugs" displayed at the Nave Museum. They pop with Byzantine shapes and color — fascinating layers of cut patterns and dabs of paint that swirl before the observer. Each one hangs in a frame.
Collages take longer to create than paintings, she said.
"You can only work on one for an hour or two at a time before you start to go cross-eyed," she said. "You have to set it aside and come back to it."
One is in a frame that once belonged to her aunt, she said. The frame is a burnished, detailed outline for the romantic piece.
She has sold a lot of her work through the years and has pieces in collections at places like the IBM corporation's offices, Round Rock, the Victoria Country Club, Teacher Retirement System, Austin, Citizens State Banks in Ganado and Edna and Victoria College, she said.
Her biggest painting on display at the Nave Museum sells for $2,500. Smaller paintings cost less.
The smallest of the three collages in the show, the one in her aunt's frame, costs $400, frame included.