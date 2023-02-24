Staff at Nazareth Academy in downtown Victoria made the curious observation recently that the school has at least one set of twins enrolled in each of their 11 grade levels. Principal Leslie New said they came to the realization after the subject of twins came up during a recent conversation.
"I think it's rare to have a couple of sets on campus," New said. "You know, that might be normal, but to have one in every single grade level ..."
New said most parents ask that their twins be placed in different sections, which also helps staff differentiate some of the identical pairs at the school. Other than that, New said, teachers and staff have their own little tricks for determining who's who.
According to a few of the school's twins, the best part of being a twin is having someone by your side.
"I like having a twin because I have someone to play with, and I'm not alone," said Peyton Spradlin, 10.
Peyton's twin sister, Payslie, said she likes having a twin because they're often thinking the same thing, especially about food. Her brother agreed.
"Yeah like so, say our dad asks us what we want for dinner," Peyton began, before Payslie seamlessly finished the thought.
"Both of us look at each other, and we like know what it is — know what we want," she said.
Twelve-year-old sisters Clair and Julia Harman said they also have experience with "twin telepathy."
Clair said sometimes she'll think of a song in her head, and then she hears Julia sing it aloud. Other times, they find that they've both been watching the exact same video at the exact same time.
"And we like both crave the same food," Clair said. "Like on Friday, I was craving Yamato (Hibachi & Sushi in Victoria), and then I told my mom, and (Julia) was like, 'Oh my gosh, I've been craving that all day.'"
The sisters, who attend seventh-grade, said that while being a twin can be hard sometimes, they're glad to be each other's twins.
"You think of other kids in your grade, and they don't have a friend to go in (to school) with, and it's like, just them," Clair said. "And most of the time I forget we're twins. We're just like sisters, but we're in the same grade."
Telepathy and sometimes identical appearances aside, New said students usually develop individual interests as they advance through elementary and middle school. Peyton Spradlin already knows that he wants to be an archaeologist when he gets older, but his sister Payslie is still weighing her career options. Julia Harman said she intends to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist, and Clair wants to use her math and science skills to study other planets.
As unlikely as having twins in every year of a school with 356 students, the school's unusual distinction will continue through next year. Principal New said Nazareth is already expecting to enroll a new set in pre-K after this year's eighth graders, 14-year-old Amariah and Carlee Hunter, graduate. Whether the school can keep the trend going or not, Principal New said it's been fun seeing the older sets of twins grow up.
"I feel like Nazareth, we have a family atmosphere," she said. "So having twins in every grade level kind of doubled the love."