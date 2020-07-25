Eight people have died as a result of coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria County's nursing facilities, officials said on Friday.
One of those deaths was reported at Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died during the second week of July, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid's COVID-19 nursing home database.
As of Friday, there were 103 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at the 200-bed facility, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
In a news release issued last week, the facility said it was creating a COVID-19 treatment unit to meet residents needs and had completed testing of all residents and staff and identified those who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
All employees that test positive will remain in appropriate quarantine until they meet guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to return to work, the facility said.
"We will continue to follow all CMS, CDC, and state and local guidelines in regards to infection control and care of our residents," the news release read. "We are taking proactive steps with our local authorities and medical directors to ensure that proper treatment of residents and appropriate precautions against transmission continue throughout our facilities."
Those measures include a deep cleaning of the facility that was preformed by state partners, and screenings of employees before entering the facility and residents three times per daily for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms, according to the news release.
Staff also continues to be provided with appropriate training and personal protective equipment, according to the statement. Visitation remains restricted to essential staff and personnel.
Gonzales did not provide additional details about the deaths, including the facilities they were reported at. CMS data does show that a resident also died after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which had 20 cases of the virus as of Friday.
The death of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was previously reported at Retama Manor South.
The facility had 33 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents as of Friday and Citizens Medical Center, which has a 17-bed nursing facility, had 32 cases, Gonzales said.
The health department director did not specify the amount of residents or staff members who had recovered from the virus.
Victoria County nursing homes are not alone in outbreaks. Throughout the Crossroads region and sprawling state, coronavirus has infected an increasing number of nursing homes residents and staff as the virus has spread in communities.
Nearly 13,500 nursing home residents in more than 900 Texas facilities had contracted the virus as of Friday, according reports from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of those residents, 1,768 had died.
The state health department has not released the number of staff members who have contracted the virus or identify specific facilities where outbreaks have occurred.
Dozens of cases were previously reported at Garden Villa Nursing Home and Rehab in El Campo and DeWitt County's Office of Emergency Management also reported an outbreak at one of its facilities, though officials did not name the nursing home or specify how many cases had been reported at it.
The latest CMS data shows that cases are on the rise in the majority of the Crossroads' nursing facilities.
As of July 12, there were 135 cases of COVID-19 among residents in the region's 27 federally regulated nursing facilities and 133 cases among staff. At the time, eight residents in five facilities and one employee in another facility who tested positive for the virus had died.
Numbers have risen since then because while CMS's last public report was released on Thursday, the reports only reflect cases reported on or before July 12.
Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for instance, experienced a 587% increase in cases as they jumped from 15 to 103 between July 12 and July 24.
Bay Villa Healthcare Center in Matagorda County had 33 residents and 11 staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 12. Three of the residents who had tested positive died during the second week of July, according to the CMS database.
Mitch Thames, the county's public information officer, said the three nursing facilities in Matagorda County were not communicating with the county on the conditions in their facilities.
"From what I can gather, the only group that they're responsible to report to is their regulatory body," he said. "I have a good relationship with all the local management of the three nursing homes, but I think these decisions are being made at corporate ... with the COVID, it just seems like radio silent."
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office recently issued a ruling that will require the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to release addition COVID-19 information that the commission sought to withhold from the public, including the names of specific nursing homes with coronavirus cases.
While the commission said some of the requested information had been released, the Attorney General’s office ruled the commission failed to demonstrate the remaining information it sought to conceal consists of protected health information or other information specifically protected under the Health & Safety Code and Texas Medical Practice Act.
Kelli Weldon, a spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services, said on Wednesday that the department is working to process the ruling. When and how the information will be released has not been disclosed.
