It's no secret that Victoria residents looking for nightlife activities probably don't pay much attention to downtown — the city's historic core has more law firms than it does bars.

This downside of downtown was noted in the City of Victoria's Downtown Plan, which lays out its official goals for developing the area. The plan, formally adopted in October, detailed significant support for more nightlife and nighttime entertainment.

A public survey found respondents had a "desire for a vibrant Downtown with activities and socializing opportunities that extend into the evening and on weekends," according to the plan.

That desire will be partially fulfilled before the end of this year with the opening of 5D Tavern, a new bar planned for Main Street.

The new tavern is tentatively set to open by the holidays this year, said owner Brianne Dlugosch, who also owns 5D Steakhouse on North Navarro Street.

"We plan to bring something new and exciting to downtown Victoria," she said.

The 5D Tavern on Main Street will be an entirely different concept than the steakhouse, focusing more on drinks than ribeyes.

Dlugosch described the tavern as an upscale cocktail bar stocked with everything from craft beer to wine to craft cocktails.

Its food offerings will be a "snack menu" meant to pair with the drinks, as opposed to a full scale restaurant menu.

Once the ongoing renovations are completed, it will be at 213 S. Main St., hopefully with the atmosphere of an old-fashioned tavern with some modern flair, Dlugosch said.

The tavern will focus on nightlife, with live music offerings like singer-songwriter nights planned for Friday and Saturday, and a 21+ age limit.

Between the incoming tavern, El Paso Tacos & Tequila and Another Pour Decision, which is opening by the end of October in Vela Farms' former location, Main Street's food and beverage offerings, including nightlife options, are on the rise.

Kate Garcia, the City of Victoria's Main Street Manager, said this growth could help attract future investment in the area, and that an expanded downtown nightlife scene was both an opportunity for growth and a point of interest from the community.

"The goal is to provide citizens with various ways to enjoy the downtown area, which includes both daytime and nightlife activities," Garcia said. "Overall, an increase in patrons to downtown directly impacts interest in the area which then encourages investment and revitalization efforts."

Dlugosch agreed with the city's positive assessment of the downtown scene.

"The more options there are will entice folks to visit downtown," Dlugosch said. "I believe we will all positively feed off the new energy of livening up downtown."