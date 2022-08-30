Caterpillar Victoria, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month, has a new neighbor at the growing Lone Tree Business Park.
VictTec, one of Caterpillar’s parts suppliers, is the new kid on the block. The company manages 17,500 square feet of warehouse and office space off U.S. 59 in Inez. Next year it will begin operations in a new facility across the street from Caterpillar on Lone Tree Road.
“By setting up our production in a warehouse across the street, we have the ambition that we will be doing more business with Caterpillar,” VictTec Vice President Yong Liang said.
At its Inez warehouse, VictTec collects deliveries of the excavator parts that are shipped from overseas. Individual pieces are sent through a sheet metal fabrication machine, which forms parts into their proper shape. VictTec also paints the parts in Caterpillar’s yellow and black.
When VictTec launched in October 2020, it had four employees on its payroll, Liang said. It now has 10.
VictTec works jointly with Chinese plastics company Wuxi Ashai Composites, which is under the same ownership. Liang said Wuxi Ashai chose Victoria as its North American headquarters because it saw opportunities to grow investments and the costs for land, supplies and labor were favorable.
“Back in 2019, Caterpillar shared with us the initiative ‘Win with Victoria’,” Liang said.
Liang was later introduced to the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, which promoted the city as an attractive location for business because of its growing local economy.
VEDC President Jonas Titas said the Lone Tree Business Park VictTec will be moving to next year is almost fully developed—only seven acres remain.
“With more original equipment manufacturers in town, you can see the ripple effects happening now,” Titas said. “More manufacturers in Victoria means there are more jobs and investments benefiting the local economy.”
As the “anchor tenant” of the business park, Caterpillar influenced other companies besides VictTec to join the community, Titas said. One of them is another Caterpillar supplier, Ken Garner Manufacturing, which is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Competing with Caterpillar’s other suppliers is not an easy task, Liang said, because excavators are built in the same way in China, Japan and the United States.
“The challenge Caterpillar Victoria has is they need to find a way to reduce the cost (of assembling excavators),” Liang said. “The cost to produce (an excavator) here in Victoria is higher than if the product was shipped from Japan.”
Liang said this situation exists because Caterpillar Victoria receives parts from China, which means U.S. tariffs have been imposed on them.
In a written statement, Caterpillar said it understands the importance of a good working relationship with its suppliers.
“From product development through aftermarket solutions, we collaborate with our suppliers to continually improve the way we do business,” the company said. “We value our global and diverse supply network and recognize the key role each supplier plays in achieving Caterpillar’s purpose to help build a better, more sustainable world.”
Despite the ongoing financial obstacle, VicTec’s presence in Victoria has a clear benefit, as the parts supplier can quickly adapt if Caterpillar makes any operational changes.
Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight said he was pleased VictTec selected the city as the home of its North American headquarters. This proves the business park has formed into an attractive location for industrial production, he said.
“Caterpillar has made a great impact on Victoria’s tax revenue and the local hotel and restaurant industry has benefited as well,” Bauknight said.
