Work has begun for a third Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant operated by David and Tammy Murphy in Victoria.

The restaurant, at 714 E. Rio Grande St., will be valued at $1.2 million once completed, records show.

Work is being done by Arrowmont Constructors.

The property is a 1.78-acre tract surrounded by Rio Grande, North East, North Cameron and East Nueces streets.

A fourth Chick-fil-A is at the University of Houston-Victoria campus. It is not owned and operated by the Murphys.

This week, a fence was erected around the new restaurant's location and a sign posted announcing its pending arrival.