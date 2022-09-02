New Chick-fil-A Location
A car drives past an upcoming Chick-fil-A location on Friday afternoon on East Rio Grande Street.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

Work has begun for a third Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant operated by David and Tammy Murphy in Victoria.

The restaurant, at 714 E. Rio Grande St., will be valued at $1.2 million once completed, records show. 

Work is being done by Arrowmont Constructors.

The property is a 1.78-acre tract surrounded by Rio Grande, North East, North Cameron and East Nueces streets.

A fourth Chick-fil-A is at the University of Houston-Victoria campus. It is not owned and operated by the Murphys.

This week, a fence was erected around the new restaurant's location and a sign posted announcing its pending arrival.

Executive Editor

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate.

