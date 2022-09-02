Work has begun for a third Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant operated by David and Tammy Murphy in Victoria.
The restaurant, at 714 E. Rio Grande St., will be valued at $1.2 million once completed, records show.
Work is being done by Arrowmont Constructors.
The property is a 1.78-acre tract surrounded by Rio Grande, North East, North Cameron and East Nueces streets.
A fourth Chick-fil-A is at the University of Houston-Victoria campus. It is not owned and operated by the Murphys.
This week, a fence was erected around the new restaurant's location and a sign posted announcing its pending arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.