The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has significantly expanded its warehouse space after moving to a new location over the Labor Day weekend.
Its new home on South Laurent Street has 45,000 square feet of space, including 30,000 square feet of warehouse capacity, significantly more than the old location on Rio Grande Street, which had 19,000 square feet of space, according to the food bank’s CEO Robin Cadle.
The food bank mostly distributes food to partner agencies like food pantries in 11 counties, as well as helping people get in contact with social services they need.
These services are particularly important for the rural areas of the Crossroads, according to Cadle, which often fall inside of food deserts, areas without proper grocery stores.
Victoria County’s child food insecurity rate — the percentage of children who don’t know where their next meal is coming from — is 25.1%, according to the food bank’s data.
“It’s our children and our seniors who are the most vulnerable,” Cadle said.
In addition to donations from retailers like Walmart, H-E-B, Aldi and Sam’s Club, the food bank also gets support from government agencies like the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Community donations are also important. Every donated dollar helps the food bank provide eight meals, Cadle said.
When food shipments arrive at one of the bank’s unloading docks, employees and volunteers sort the food so it can be stored and then distributed to the area’s food pantries, who then use it to feed people in need.
They’ll distribute food up to six months past its “sell by” date, and anything undistributable, like badly dented cans, is given to hog farmers.
The food bank’s partner organizations can see its inventory and make orders.
One of those organizations is the CAMAL House Food Pantry in Cuero, which feeds about 375 households a month, according to its Assistant Director Emily Halbert.
About 85% of CAMAL’s food comes from the food bank’s deliveries each month, Halbert said, which costs roughly $2,500-$3,000 a month.
“If we didn’t have the food bank, we’d eventually run out of money,” she said, adding, “They’re absolutely crucial.”
The food bank’s offerings aren’t just canned and preserved foods. It has 6,000 square feet of refrigerated and frozen warehouse space, significantly more than the 1,600 square feet at their old location.
That space is used for produce, milk, eggs, meat and other foods that need refrigeration.
With all of its new space, the food bank currently distributes about 8.6 million pounds of food every year, Cadle said, up from 5.4 million pounds a year in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the drivers of the increased distribution, and Cadle said she thinks the community is still feeling the pandemic’s effects.
The new location is also more modern, with up to date technology, a generator, pest control and fire suppression systems. Generators are particularly important because of the threat of hurricanes – the food bank ran off generator power for three weeks after Harvey hit Victoria.
“We’re better equipped to handle a disaster,” Cadle said.
Going forward, the food bank aims to go after more funding to increase food availability.
“We also want to try and get more food pantries in areas that don’t have enough,” Cadle said.