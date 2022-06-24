Crossroads residents can beat the heat Saturday by attending the grand opening of a new indoor flea market.
Ninfa Capers, the founder of 361 Pop-Up Shops, 2504 N. Laurent St. in Victoria, said around 44 vendors will take part in the grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"I'm very excited," Capers said. "We have been planning for a year."
Saturday's vendors from around the Crossroads will be selling crafts, tumblers, children's clothes, jellies and a variety of snacks, Capers said. La Familia's Image Car & Truck Club will have a booth as well.
Guests can also try homemade tacos from Tammy's Cocina and stop by a caricature booth run by Houston artist Katie Ralston. Ralston will be at the flea market from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Capers, who moved to Victoria from Houston in January, said the indoor flea market became a dream the day her daughter could not sell items as a market vendor because of a rain shower.
"I thought, 'Wouldn't it be nice to have an indoor flea market so people can avoid the rain and heat.'"
Following the grand opening, the flea market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, Capers said. The market can hold up to 56 vendors.
