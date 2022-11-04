The Coleto Creek Power Plant in Goliad County may be toxic to both humans and the environment because of improper care of the waste it creates, according to a report from a nonprofit advocacy group.
New data from the Environmental Integrity Project claimed the power station is mismanaging its coal ash waste. Coal ash is the byproduct of the process in which coal is used to make electricity.
Under the Environmental Protection Agency's Coal Ash Rule, companies are required to submit groundwater monitoring data from their facilities.
The EIP report highlighted an excess of the chemical elements boron and molybdenum in the Coleto Creek plant's groundwater.
Boron is considered to be essential for plant growth, but researchers have yet to find any biological benefits for humans, a report from the National Institutes of Health stated. Boron could boost brain and bone health.
If people intake too much boron from the air, they can suffer from nausea, diarrhea, headache, indigestion and skin rash, according to the NIH.
Molybdenum, meanwhile, is known to benefit human health. It helps the body break down proteins and DNA material.
An excess of molybdenum in the air can cause joint pain in humans, the NIH reported.
Both boron and molybdenum may be contaminating groundwater nearby the Coleto Creek plant, according to the Environmental Integrity Project. The conservation group's Ashtracker website claimed all of the site's 17 groundwater monitoring wells are polluted.
“We know that the contamination of groundwater at these coal plants will get worse if nothing is done to control the source of pollution," Abel Russ, a senior attorney for EIP, said in a statement.
"We have an opportunity to clean these sites up before they create a much larger problem, " Russ said. "If the (coal) industry would simply follow the rules, we could make significant progress."
A spokesperson from Luminant, the company which operates the Coleto Creek Power Plant, called the EIP report misleading.
"Luminant is proud of its record of meeting or exceeding all state and federal environmental laws and regulations, including those related to coal ash at Coleto Creek," Meranda Cohn said in a statement.
In its initial assessment of the coal ash report, Luminant determined the figures for the Goliad County power plant were incorrect.
"The results that you are seeing on Ashtracker do not accurately assess the groundwater conditions as specified in the state and federal regulations."
Cohn said none of the monitoring areas at the Coleto Creek Power Plant have violated environmental regulations.
"Moreover, there are no drinking water wells near the plant site – there is no risk of human consumption or to human health," Cohn said.
Luminant plans to end operations at the Coleto Creek station by 2027. According to a letter the U.S. Environment Protection Agency sent to a plant official, closure of the facility will be completed no later than Oct. 17, 2028.
Last year the EPA approved a plan that allows Texas to enforce some of its own regulations for the 15 coal plants within state borders. The state's rules are administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.