A new study on property values for 26 metropolitan areas in Texas shows Victoria had the lowest increase between 2012 and 2022.
Victoria's 50.12% property price increase was nearly 3% lower than the 25th ranked city, Midland, 53.02%. According to Texas Real Estate Source, the authors of the study, Sherman-Denison took the top spot, sporting a property value increase of over 170%.
The report used data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center, where Adam Perdue serves as a research economist.
Perdue said the study from Texas Real Estate Source does not give readers some necessary context about what has happened to Victoria's housing market over the last decade.
For the first four years of the study, Victoria benefited from the increased fracking operations along the nearby Eagle Ford Shale, Perdue said.
"Victoria is a regional capital for people looking for work in the Eagle Ford, so those people moved their families to Victoria and would go to work in a rural area," Perdue said.
Had the researchers from Texas Real Estate Source included 2011 in their methodology, Perdue said Victoria's property value increase would have been higher because the Eagle Ford "boom" was prevalent that year.
Perdue also said a line graph charting the average property value in Victoria looks "noisy" because land purchases can shake things up.
"If someone buys one big ranch in Victoria, that could have an impact on the average price," Perdue said.
In bigger cities like Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, the report suits them better because there is much more suburban sprawl, Perdue said.
"We've known for a long time big cities are the focus for growth in Texas," Perdue said.
During the height of the Eagle Ford boom, employees in the oil and gas industry who were living in Victoria had extra money to spend, Perdue said, but their situation gradually worsened as the price of oil fell and rigs closed.
Considering the changes in oil and gas, Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic, Perdue believes Victoria's housing market is growing and rising on par with similar Texas cities.
"Because Victoria's housing market peaked early, it's listed at the bottom, but recently there's been some steady respectable growth," Perdue said.