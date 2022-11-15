Small businesses in the Crossroads and beyond have flocked to Mother Cluckers in downtown Victoria.
The new shopping destination welcomed 62 vendors for the opening day of its 7,500-square foot facility in November. Around 40 businesses are waiting in the wings.
People perusing the shop at 108 E. Santa Rosa St., can find ceramics, candles, soaps, holiday décor and all sorts of other goods made by local artisans.
Once inside the storefront, the Mother Cluckers crew cares for the crafts by handling sales, which gives the smaller shops more time to think about their big picture goals.
“Our goal is to grow these businesses through our store,” Mother Cluckers co-owner Jennifer Heibel said. “We would love to see these businesses prosper and grow enough to eventually open up their own store front one day.”
The Mother Cluckers brand was raised in Goliad County, where Heibel opened up an outdoor market. She picked out the name after reading a sign that said “Rise & Shine Mother Cluckers.”
Heibel’s outdoor markets started out with 45 vendors and boasted as many as 160.
“It just exploded and grew by leaps and bounds,” Heibel said.
One of the outdoor vendors, Jackie Winstead, teamed up with Heibel to bring Mother Cluckers to the hustle and bustle of downtown Victoria.
“Because we already had the outdoor market, we already had a lot of vendors on file from attending previous markets, so we sent out a mass email to anyone who had attended a market in the last three years and flared up interest from there,” Heibel said.
Mother Cluckers is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. One day each week is dedicated to the vendors themselves.
“On Mondays vendors come in, they set up their booths, they restock their items, so every week there’s something fresh,” Heibel said.
In the coming weeks, Mother Cluckers will bring back the outdoor market day, only this time it will take place in Victoria.
A “Christmas Block Party” on Dec. 2 will be the first of Mother Cluckers’ outdoor festivities. The streets surrounding the Santa Rosa Street location will be filled from 5 to 10 p.m. with 118 vendors and guests will be able to enjoy live music from Jennifer Birmingham and the nearby “Christmas in the Square” celebration put on by the Victoria Parks & Recreaction Department.
More market days will be scheduled for 2023, Heibel said.
“We are still booking vendors, so the number could end up being in the 175-range,” Heibel said.
Possibly before the end of the year, Mother Cluckers will introduce customers to the Stir Soda Shoppe, a soft drink and snack spot that will open up next to where the vendors set up shop. Stir is for those who like to “sip and shop,” Heibel said. It will sell specialty sodas, daiquiris, margaritas and among other things, fruit nachos.
For Heibel, organizing Mother Cluckers’ next phase was the most exciting part of the job leading up to the grand opening.
“It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle to make it all work and figure out how to fit everyone in here,” Heibel said. “It took me about six days to use my tape measure to fit everyone in.”
Heibel admitted her tape measure eventually annoyed her, but she did not grow tired of the words of encouragement from her fans.
“The community support here has been beyond amazing,” Heibel said.