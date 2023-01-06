Just before Christmas, Cuero Regional Hospital stepped into the million-dollar future of surgical medicine, offering patients minimally invasive operations assisted by a sophisticated robot.
The hospital purchased a Da Vinci XI surgical robot from Intuitive, a California-based company, and earlier hired a surgeon with years of experience using the machine, Dr. Stephen Lester, 46, of Harlingen.
The robotic surgical system cost the hospital $1 million, Lester said. The technology enables patients to choose a less invasive, more precise surgery that allows for a quicker and less painful recovery.
"It allows me to perform minimally invasive surgeries. So, surgeries with small incisions, very accurately and precisely done," Lester said. "It's basically a tool that allows me to do big surgeries through little incisions. It works for all types of surgeries. If I could do it through a big incision, there's a way to do it through a little incision."
Patients who may have opted to travel to a bigger city, such as Austin or Houston, for the technology, can get the same care in Cuero now, Lester said.
The robot is a tool for a skilled surgeon, he said. It is important for patients to understand that he is in the operating room during Da Vinci assisted surgery, and he is always in control of the robot.
"It takes the movements of my hands and translates them through the machine with minimal torque, minimal movements, so that we can do the surgery very finely," Lester said. "I look through the machine and it gives me a magnified view — anywhere from five to ten times — and then the machine will translate movements of my fingers, hands and arms into very very small defined movements inside the abdomen."
Lester still makes the incision himself, usually a very small incision in the belly button. Next, precision tools are docked with the robot's four arms to perform surgery.
Once the tools are attached and the robot is set up, Lester goes to a console where he can manipulate all of the arms to precisely dissect out a gallbladder, for example.
"I can switch between the arms," Lester said. "And I can use all four of them which is great because I only have two arms, and I have to rely on assistants to move things for me. The machine allows me to do that all by myself. I'm in complete control of the surgery."
Intuitive keeps track of how many surgeries each doctor performs using the robot system, and Lester said he's performed about 800 surgeries with Da Vinci's assistance, as of Thursday. He was a surgeon in Denton for 15 years before moving to Cuero to help launch the program there.
He has been performing entirely robotic surgery for about six years, Lester said.
He began his work at Cuero Regional Hospital on Nov. 1.
"The robot translates small movements I am making into even smaller movements," Lester said, reducing tissue trauma during surgery. "The result is smaller incisions and less torque and force means faster recoveries and less pain."
The Da Vinci robot is about 7 feet tall, Lester said. Each arm extends out about 3 feet.
"It has a lot of articulation points," Lester said. "So, you've got a lot of motion. The machine will orient the direction the surgeon needs. There's a lot of flexibility with the arms. The thing is, once it is set, it is not going to move from where I've set it other than inside the belly."
The robot connects in such a way that minimizes movements of externals. The tools are very fine, he said.
Robotics assisted surgeries are not experimental, Lester said. The technology has been around for about 30 years and has been perfected.
"They've come a long way," Lester said. "It used to be very difficult to use. But, we have the best that's out there right now. It's top of the line. It makes it very easy for us. This machine is very flexible."
The Da Vinci XI has been around for about five or six years, he said.
An additional benefit, Lester said, is that the machine reduces wear and tear on surgeons, making long procedures less difficult to perform.