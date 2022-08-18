Classes might not start until Monday, but for for the newest group of University of Houston-Victoria students, the college experience has already begun.
On Thursday, freshmen and transfer students moved into Jaguar Hall, which was decorated with ribbons, jaguar print and posters boasting student activities for the first of two UHV move-in days before the 2022-23 school year starts.
When they weren’t lugging in boxes of dorm room supplies with their families, incoming students said they were excited to start their classes, meet new friends and experience a new place.
One of those students, Carolina Brown, wasn’t originally planning on coming to UHV. That was going to be her sister instead, whose experience at UHV’s orientation made Brown choose to enroll, as well.
“I wanted to come to school when she came to her orientation that one weekend, and it was just community,” she said. “I just noticed that it was so nice here. So, I was like ‘let me just go ahead and come,’ because I feel like I’d feel safe here.”
Now that she’s moved in, Brown will be studying biology on a pre-med path with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Her sister, Alicia Brown, is planning on studying criminal justice, but had very similar reasons for attending UHV, citing the school’s comfort, safety, community and “family feeling.”
While the Brown sisters are Victoria natives, some of their classmates are from a little further away.
Benjamin Giron, an incoming business major, came to UHV by way of Guatemala to be closer to family in Texas, expand his business skill set and branch out some.
He’ll be one of 385 UHV students living on campus for the 2022-23 school year, which is 10% more than last year, according to a UHV spokesperson.
Those students will be one part of the 3,851 member student body, which is about 70% undergraduate students.
After the new students get settled in their dorms, they’ll start their “jaguar journey” with a welcome weekend that includes a candlelit alma mater, campus tours and a guide to their new school.
Brandon Lee, the university’s director of residence life, said they’re seeing a lot more interaction and engagement between students than they did earlier into the COVID-19 pandemic, and that meeting the new students was exciting.
“Just getting them in has kind of been a fun process,” Lee said. “It’s usually one of our most exciting times of the year … it’s going through the summer and making sure things are in order for when they arrive in August, because it kind of sets the tone for how the year’s going to go.”
Another one of those students, Kalynn Flores, an incoming psychology major, echoed Lee’s excitement.
“I’ve heard about this place a lot, and then I’ve seen the tours come to our school and introduce us, and it looks like a really interesting school, so I decided to come here,” she said.
Her mother, Shanda Brown, was equally ready to see Flores start her time in college.
“I think it’s exciting for her to get ready to go and spread her wings and fly, but still be close enough to home,” she said. “I’m ready. I’m excited for her. It’s time. It’s time for her to experience new things.”
