The director of the Victoria Regional Airport shared details on a plan to temporarily cut back on flights leaving and landing in Victoria.
SkyWest, a Utah-based airline managing the two round-trip flights between Victoria and Houston in partnership with United Airlines, will likely reduce services to just one round-trip beginning Dec. 2.
The measure is temporary for now and may not last through February if SkyWest believes it can staff enough pilots for two daily round-trips, Victoria Regional Airport Director Lenny Llerena said during a Victoria County Commissioner Court meeting on Monday. Official flight times could be adjusted by SkyWest every month.
Under the new December schedule, an airplane from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston would depart daily at 11:55 a.m. and arrive in Victoria around 1:04 p.m. A plane would leave Victoria around 1:39 p.m. and land in Houston about an hour later.
“Since the flights usually take around 25 minutes to complete, the schedule would be subject to change each day,” Llerena said.
The Victoria airport director said he is currently working with SkyWest to potentially add another daily flight from Houston to Victoria, which he said could help now that SkyWest plans to temporarily stop overnight service to Victoria.
A nationwide pilot shortage has affected SkyWest’s operations, which is why the airline has already cut back service at other small airports around the country, Llerena said.
“A lot of communities have lost service completely, so we have been lucky,” Llerena said.
The shortage escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as some pilots accepted early retirement packages and others were furloughed as Americans reduced travel by plane.
“As the pilot shortage continues to increase, SkyWest is not able not keep up with the flights that they have and that finally got to us, so we will be reduced to one flight a day,” Llerena said.
Further complicating the shortage is that the fact that new pilots most go through months of training before they can receive a license, Llerena said.
“If they lose a pilot today, it’s not like they can hire one tomorrow,” Llerena said.
Llerena said as of Monday, 5,949 people have boarded a SkyWest plane leaving Victoria this year. The enplanement totals for 2021 and 2022 are projected to be about the same.
“If it weren’t for COVID, I believe there would have been around 10,000 enplanements last year and another 10,000 this year,” Llerena said during the meeting.
Prior to the update from the airport, the commissioners approved the renaming of the Victoria County Animal Control department. The department will now be known as Victoria County Animal Services.