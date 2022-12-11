A new home for Victoria County's emergency operations may soon become a reality.
The proposed Victoria County Regional Emergency Management Operations Complex, which would be located on the property of the Victoria Regional Airport, now needs approval from the Federal Emergency Management Administration after a state agency green-lighted the project in October.
The proposed complex is a 13,000-square-foot facility, which could house up to 650 people, according to a letter sent to the Victoria County Commissioners Court by Grant Administrator Robin Knipling.
Knipling described the hub as a "stand-alone, near absolute protection safe room."
Current estimates from the county show the federal government would pay for the majority of the project, around $9 million, while Victoria County would supply just over $1 million.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the cost estimates may be adjusted in the future by project architects.
"We expect there to be a 90-10 split for the cost, with the local government giving 10% and FEMA paying for the other 90%," Zeller said Friday.
Zeller and the four Victoria County commissioners previously voted to move the project forward.
"This facility would house emergency responders and be a hub for disaster recovery efforts," Zeller said. "This would also be for the Victoria Office of Emergency Management and possibly other agencies, such as the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas A&M Task Force 1."
Zeller said a new complex could further enhance the partnerships between the agencies that provide emergency services during disasters,
"This is an ideal arrangement we can utilize when disaster occurs," Zeller said.
The Victoria Regional Airport could benefit from the construction of the new facility, Zeller said, as it may "set the stage for more airport grants in the future."
"This would be a big win for the community," Zeller said.
During Monday's meeting, the Victoria County Commissioners Court is expected to approve a $169,401 grant fund payment to Victoria-based Constar Construction in relation to the Texas Community Development Block Grant Hurricane Disaster Recovery Program.
Constar Construction completed a drainage improvement project on Fordyce Road in October, according to a payment form.
"Since Hurricane Harvey, we have undertaken millions in hazard mitigation and drainage projects," Zeller said.