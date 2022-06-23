Catalytic converters, sought after for the the precious metals used in their construction, are being stolen in Victoria.

The Victoria City Council in response passed an ordinance on Tuesday to give law enforcement more ability to detain criminals found in possession of converters without proof of ownership. Deputy Police Chief Chuck Young said before passage of the ordinance that officers had to locate the vehicle as well as the criminal with the stolen converter to confirm a crime had been committed.

"We want to do what we can to make the target harder to get to," Young said.

Catalytic converters, which help scrub pollutants from engines' exhaust, have become more and more attractive to thieves in recent years. Thanks to the increasing prices of the precious metals used in their production, a stolen catalytic converter can bring between $50 and $250 when sold to an unscrupulous recycling facility, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The cost to replace a catalytic converter can be as much as $3,000, though some can cost as much as $10,000. Victoria had a total of 95 catalytic converter thefts in 2021. As of May 24, there had already been 65 catalytic converters reported stolen, and police estimate there will be 174 thefts by the end of the year. This is an 83% increase from 2021.

These precious metals used to clean exhausts include rhodium, valued at over $17,000 per ounce; platinum, valued at $1,072 per ounce; and palladium, valued at $2,720 per ounce. These metals are listed as platinum group metals, or PGMs, which are known for their catalytic properties, which means they increase the speed of chemical reactions without their own chemical structure changing.

PGMs react easily with oxygen and are resistant to corrosion, according to New Age Metals. Because of those properties, the metals are popular in dentistry. Palladium and platinum are frequently used in bridges, crowns and fillings, while the highly reflective rhodium is used to plate dental mirrors.

Most vehicles on the road have catalytic converters, which have been required since 1975. According to the American Automobile Association, vehicles that sit higher off the ground are more common targets, as they allow thieves easier access to the converters. These types of vehicles include trucks, pickups, SUVs and vans.

It only takes minutes for a skilled criminal to remove a converter, and it’s not unheard of for thieves to target an unguarded bus or truck depot and steal an entire lot’s worth in just one night. Young said reciprocating saws are the tools of choice.

"It's like hearing a window break and calling in (to police) a burglary," Young said. "If you hear a saw in the middle of the night, recognize what that is. It could be happening in your own parking lot."

Young has seen criminals, many of whom are involved with organized crime, target shopping malls, movie theater complexes, automotive dealers, and hotels and motels, he said. His officers patrol high-risk areas frequently, but advised residents with suspicions to call for police if they think a crime is underway.

"Just the extra eyes and ears will help," Young said. "They just need to call us as soon as possible."

Texas ranks second among states with the most catalytic converter thefts.

The ordinance in Victoria is based on one passed by the city of Humble in May. If a catalytic converter has been lawfully removed, it will be unbolted from the rest of the exhaust system.

Victoria City Councilman Mark Loffgren, representing Super District 6, first mentioned the thefts of catalytic converters to the City Council. He read that a Houston police officer was killed by someone stealing converters and believes it is tied to organized crime, he said.

"It's getting out of hand," Loffgren said. "The whole object is to stop it from happening. It happens to pickups, which are bigger and higher off the ground. We live in truck country."

The ordinance's language might have to be fine-tuned during the next council meeting to ensure metal recyclers with a legitimate need to have converters are protected, Loffgren said. Those found guilty of violating the ordinance will face a misdemeanor fine of at least $500.