Michael Kuhrt, who was named Victoria school district’s deputy superintendent on Thursday, left his former position as Wichita Falls Independent School District’s superintendent amid controversy and criticism over debt and staffing cuts.
The Wichita Falls school board accepted Kuhrt’s resignation on April 4, as the district faced serious financial shortages and planned to cut staff positions.
Kuhrt apologized for how he handled planned staff cuts during a March 21 board meeting.
“I’m sorry on how all this was communicated. That is on me. That is my responsibility to do a better job of that, and this was not handled appropriately,” he said during the meeting. “That is my fault, and I definitely apologize for that.”
After apologizing, he said there would still be cuts because of the district’s budget deficit. Staffing cuts were approved by the board in April, according to reporting by the Wichita Falls Times-Record News.
A consultant hired by the board found the Wichita Falls district’s budget deficit might be as high as $9 million after about 800 students left the district, up from the $6.2 million estimated as Kuhrt left the district, according to a district release.
The district’s planned “reduction in force” staff cuts had prompted criticism and questions from some district employees. During multiple board meetings, public speakers including district teachers and staff had asked the board to reconsider the planned staffing cuts and spoke about the importance of instructional coaches, one of the positions that was planned to be be cut or shifted.
"I'm imploring you to hear the many WFISD members who are opposed to this change," Erica Adkins, a district principal, said at a March 31 meeting. "I'm pleading with you to keep instructional coaches on campuses where they can make the biggest impact."
Kuhrt said he left Wichita Falls after he and his administration submitted a preliminary plan to the district’s board to correct declining enrollment and the ensuing revenue shortfalls. The board did not support that plan, and after discussion, he said it felt best for him to resign.
He explained the budget shortfall as the result of the district’s student body declining by about 800 students, and the need to use other funds for bond payments and infrastructure costs.
Wichita Falls’s acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey declined to comment.
The Victoria school board voted unanimously to approve Kuhrt’s hiring after Superintendent Quintin Shepherd and cabinet members recommended him to the board during a closed session of the Thursday board meeting. The closed session portion of the meeting lasted for less than half an hour.
Victoria school board President Mike Mercer said the closed session was the first time the board had learned of Shepherd’s recommendation to hire Kuhrt.
Mercer said he could not comment about conversations inside a closed session, but that those conversations about personnel generally center around the hiring process.
“We rely on the process set forth by the administration,” he said about district hiring.
Other board members directed questions about the vote approving Kuhrt to Mercer.
Shepherd and administration cabinet members gave board members information about Kuhrt and answered their questions during the closed session, according to district communications director Ashley Scott.
Shepherd did not comment on whether he or other district administrators had discussed the Wichita Falls deficit or staffing cuts with the board, and it is unclear whether board members were aware of those issues when they voted to confirm the hiring decision.
Kuhrt said he told Shepherd and the rest of the interview committee the "whole story" about the situation in Wichita Falls.
His resignation agreement with the Wichita Falls board included over $100,000 in bonuses and other payments, according to the Times-Record News.
