Victoria police said on Wednesday no additional charges had been filed against Benito Partida, the man they say entered a Victoria bank a day earlier wearing a ski mask.

Partida remained in custody on Wednesday charged with evading arrest and detention, Senior Police Officer David Brogger said.

About 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, police were notified of a panic alarm tripped by an employee at the First National Bank of Victoria, 4304 N. Main St., according to authorities.

“The call was in reference to a suspicious person inside the bank,” Brogger said.

Partida was arrested after a short foot pursuit involving a police K-9 unit, police said. He was apprehended near 4000 N. Vine St.

Bank President Terry Cullen, of Port Lavaca, referred to the incident as an “alleged robbery attempt” in which “the perpetrator got nervous or scared, ran off, and no one was hurt and no money was taken. Everybody followed the procedures that needed to be done, and all our staff are safe.”

Employees at the bank offered Partida, who was wearing a ski mask and carrying a backpack and duffel bag, a bottle of water, which he accepted before fleeing the bank.