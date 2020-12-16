No arrests have been made in two Bay City shootings on Sunday, which left one man dead and a second one wounded.
Investigators are interviewing those involved as of Wednesday and are asking from information from the public, said Lt. Irene Kjergaard of the Bay City Police Department.
At about 4:23 a.m. Sunday, Terrance Dwayne Williams, 29, of Bay City was shot at 1521 Whitson St., according to a department Facebook post. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead sometime later, said Kjergaard.
Cpl. Marino Chavez was dispatched to the scene after hearing what he believed to be multiple gunshots. As he turned onto Whitson Street, he saw several vehicles driving away, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
Chavez was flagged down by two people who were tending to Williams’ injuries.
The second shooting occurred close by around 6 p.m. that same day.
Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Avenue D in reference to a person who had been shot and found a man who was shot and bleeding from his shoulder area, according to the Facebook post.
The man said he was in a vehicle in the driveway when someone in a black car drove by and fired the shot that struck him, according to the Facebook post.
The man, who was not identified by police, was transported to Matagorda Regional Hospital by EMS and was later flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital for treatment, Kjergaard said.
Police said it was not clear at this time if the two shootings were connected.
Anyone with information on the second shooting is asked to call 979-245-8500 and ask for Detective Cpl. Robert Pierce or Sgt. Chris Hadash.
