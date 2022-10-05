An 18-wheeler crashed into a guardrail in south Victoria on Tuesday evening, blocking traffic for about three hours but not causing any injuries, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday.
At 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents via their mobile app of the crash at U.S. 59 and SH 185.
The tractor trailer was hauling lumber, San Miguel said, when it hit a guard rail, overturning and spilling its load.
The 18-wheeler did not strike any other vehicles, but pieces of the plywood may have as they spilled into the roadway, San Miguel said. He was uncertain because the report on the crash had not been filed yet.
“The trooper on scene said that there were no injuries,” San Miguel said. “It was just a big mess.”
Troopers have 10 days after an incident to file a report, he said.
Immediately after the crash, southbound traffic along U.S. 59 south of SH 185 was closed. Traffic was flowing freely by about 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The road was cleared of any debris as of Wednesday morning.