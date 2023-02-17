Chickens that are raised to eat are called broilers.
For the judging in the broiler competition, deciders look for a large chicken, up to 10-12 pounds, with a thick, deep breast.
Each competitor is given a box of 50 chicks to raise over 42 days, and not all those chicks will make the cut (pun intended).
Melinda and Eddie Osburn’s children, Kayla and Jack, give their smaller chickens endearing names, like “McNugget.” The bigger chickens are champions.
Kayla, 14, a student at Industrial High School in Vanderbilt, earned the reserve grand champion prize in 2019. She was in the fifth grade then.
Her brother, Jack, 11, from Industrial Junior High School, won grand champion in 2021. He was in fourth grade.
The siblings are back this year after putting in the six weeks’ work it takes to raise winning chickens.
All the chicks in the competition come from the same hatchery, Melinda Osburn said. Every competitor picks up their box of chicks on the same day. The boxes are randomly assigned.
“You start with them as day-old chicks and raise them for 42 days,” she said. “It is an intense project. The chicks grow rapidly.”
Some of the chickens grow to 10-12 pounds from a start of a mere 38 or so grams as chicks.
Osburn said the more time the growers spend with the chicks, the more active they become and the bigger their appetites, leading to bigger chickens.
“For this competition, all of your work goes into a six-week period, so it’s a family project,” Melinda Osburn said. “Somebody checks on the chickens at least every three to four hours and that includes during the night. We’re checking things like temperature, making sure they’re not getting too hot.”
Kayla and Jack will each show a pen of their three best broilers, their biggest birds.
“The judges are looking for the bird that has the most meat,” Osburn said. “They look at the length of the breast bone and the width and depth of the breast.”
Kayla and Jack have competed since their third grade years. That makes this year’s competition Kayla’s seventh and Jack’s fourth.
“After the show, we take them to a processor,” their mother said. “They’re not egg-laying chickens. This is chicken you’re going to buy somewhere like H-E-B.”