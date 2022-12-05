Life changed for the Torres family in October 2021 when two members of their family were struck and killed by a drunk driver whose truck hit their car and pushed them into a moving train.

That first holiday season — in 2021 — came a couple months after the tragedy, when the deaths were sill a fresh wound in the family, making Christmas a hollow time, one family member said on Sunday.

This Christmastime, about 20 members of the Torres family, along with other victims' families and law enforcement officials from around the Crossroads, gathered at the 19th annual Tree of Angels ceremony in Port Lavaca on Sunday, in remembrance of victims of violent crime. The ceremony is organized and directed by Mary Sue Woods.

Liliana Torres, 19, and her mother, Minerva Reyes Torres, 51, both of Seadrift, were killed while stopped at a railroad crossing in Bloomington, when a drunk driver slammed into the back of their vehicle, pushing them into a moving train.

Steven Carreon, the driver of the other vehicle, died later at a San Antonio hospital.

The Torres family placed two angels on the single lighted tree in remembrance of the women. Many of the Torres family members wore yellow T-shirts adorned with photos of Liliana and Minerva, daughter and mother, from a happier time, and the words "In Loving Memory."

The Torres Family were among a gathering of over 200 people at the solemn ceremony at the Bauer Community Center from 4-6 p.m.

In all, 230 victims were remembered — 230 angels covered the tree by the time each one was placed — bringing to mind the breadth of sorrow caused by crimes throughout the years.

Several young adults who have attended the ceremony since they were children were called to the front to light candles in special memory of those they have mourned for years.

Mariah Flores, 26, and Alexis Flores, 27, both of Victoria, lost their father Elton John Flores in 2000. He was murdered when Alexis was 5 years old.

The Flores sisters and their mother, Sheila Canales, have attended the Tree of Angels event since its inception. They carried with them a framed photo of their father. Mariah Flores brought her three children to the Tree of Angels, and Alexis brought her two boys.

"They never got to know their grandfather, so this is important," Alexis Flores said. "It's also important because, when your parent is killed, you can sometimes feel forgotten. This lets us know that we are not forgotten."

Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo and Deputy Chief Charles Young both attended the ceremony in remembrance of crime victims. Young led the pledge at the beginning of the ceremony.

About 20 law enforcement, court and prison officials were present.

Ranette Todd, a retired investigator from the Calhoun County Sheriff Office, said deputies and police officers share in the grief felt by the families of victims, but, she said, as law enforcement officials, they have to be strong for the victims.

"I wish I'd never met you under these circumstances," Mark Odom, program supervisor, Texas Department of Justice Victim Services Division, told the audience. "There's no prosthetic for this kind of loss."