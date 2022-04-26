Goliad Independent School District trustees accepted Superintendent Stacy Ackley’s request for indefinite professional leave at a special Monday board meeting.

Holly Lyon, district academic services executive director, was appointed interim superintendent.

While not confirmed as the reason for the request, it comes a month after the district was accused of failing to address racist bullying within the district.

In March, parents of district students spoke to the board about racism their children experienced both online and in-school and the perceived inaction by the district in handling the issue.

The situation is unfortunate, but the district will focus on its students and finishing the year strong, Lyon said. In the wake of Ackley’s request Lyon hopes the community will see more of the positive work the district does for its students going forward.

Lyon did not provide further information on Ackley’s request for leave.

The Advocate reached out to Ackley about his request for leave, but he directed the Advocate to Brandon Huber, Goliad district board president, for further information. Huber did not return the Advocate’s request for comment.

Ackley was first appointed as the district’s superintendent in 2020 after serving in that same role for Royal Independent School District in Pattison, west of Houston.

Lyon joined the district as a principal in July 2021 and was appointed to her academic services post in December. Lyon has 20 years of experience in K-12 education and higher education in Texas.

Lyon came to the district from online education company Stride K12, where she worked for 3½ years as Texas special education manager and senior special programs manager.