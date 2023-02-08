The Texas Department of State Health Services did not update its COVID-19 database, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The database is normally updated weekly by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
No explanation was provided about why there was no update.
The database was last updated at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 1.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 1
|County
|Total (+New)
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Deaths (+New)
|new cases
|new deaths
|Vaccination Rates
|Calhoun
|7,046 (+21)
|4,459
|2,533
|54
|21
|0
|*53.56%
|DeWitt
|7,410 (+17)
|4,674
|2,627
|109
|17
|0
|*46.90%
|Goliad
|1,579 (+4)
|1,020
|525
|34
|4
|0
|*43.96%
|Jackson
|4,010 (+15)
|3,021
|928
|61
|15
|0
|*45.90%
|Lavaca
|5,003 (+12)
|2,863
|2,016
|124 (+1)
|12
|1
|*45.35%
|Matagorda
|10,360 (+14)
|8,132
|2,043
|185
|14
|0
|*49.08%
|Refugio
|2,305 (+5)
|1,402
|864
|39
|5
|0
|*55.13%
|Victoria
|23,382 (+84)
|19,726
|3,229
|427 (+2)
|84
|2
|*50.99%
|Wharton
|11,664 (+20)
|7,923
|3,514
|227 (+1)
|20
|1
|*54.22%
|9-County Total
|72,759 (+192)
|53,220
|18,279
|1,260 (+4)
|192
|4
|*49.45%