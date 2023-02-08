COVID-19

The Texas Department of State Health Services did not update its COVID-19 database, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The database is normally updated weekly by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No explanation was provided about why there was no update.

The database was last updated at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 1. 

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 1

As of Nov. 30, the Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to reporting COVID-19 hospitalization and case numbers once a week. The department now reports numbers on Wednesdays and will no longer update its online vaccination data dashboard. Hospitalization numbers have also been consolidated into statewide numbers instead of by region. Numbers that are no longer being updated have been starred.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) new cases new deaths Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 7,046 (+21) 4,459 2,533 54 21 0 *53.56%
DeWitt 7,410 (+17) 4,674 2,627 109 17 0 *46.90%
Goliad 1,579 (+4) 1,020 525 34 4 0 *43.96%
Jackson 4,010 (+15) 3,021 928 61 15 0 *45.90%
Lavaca 5,003 (+12) 2,863 2,016 124 (+1) 12 1 *45.35%
Matagorda 10,360 (+14) 8,132 2,043 185 14 0 *49.08%
Refugio 2,305 (+5) 1,402 864 39 5 0 *55.13%
Victoria 23,382 (+84) 19,726 3,229 427 (+2) 84 2 *50.99%
Wharton 11,664 (+20) 7,923 3,514 227 (+1) 20 1 *54.22%
9-County Total 72,759 (+192) 53,220 18,279 1,260 (+4) 192 4 *49.45%

