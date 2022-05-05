About 50 people gathered in DeLeon Plaza at noon Thursday for the National Day of Prayer, which is observed annually on the first Thursday of May.
Congress designated the day in 1952. Pastor Larry Green, of God's Church of Restoration in Victoria, said he's been observing the day locally for about eight years.
Each year has its own theme based on a piece of scripture, and Thursday's inspiration came from Colossians 2:6-7.
"And so what I tried to do is look at what the theme is about," Green said. "This one was like, 'exalting the Lord who has established us'."
"It's not just go to Sunday, sit at a church and listen to worship with a couple of songs and then listen to a message and leave it there," said Wanda Ulrey, of Victoria, who attended the prayer. "No, it's about taking the kingdom wherever we go."
Ulrey's thoughts echoed the message of Green, whose sermon encouraged people to practice their faith beyond merely going to church.
"You can go to your garage and step in it all day long and you'll never be a car," Green said. "Just like going to church never saved anybody. Having a relationship with Jesus Christ does."
"This is a 'want to come out,' not a 'have to.' You've got to want to come out," Green said.
Among those who came out were fourth and fifth graders from Nazareth Academy's Choir of Angels, led by choir director Ralph Nance. The choir enthusiastically performed several songs to precede the prayer service.
Green said Nance jokingly refers to them as the day's "house band."
"Every year I gotta buy them about eight pizzas," Green said. But seeing them perform is exactly what Green meant when he talked about 'exalting the Lord.'
"We should be able to give God praise no matter where we're at," he said. "No matter what you're doing."
