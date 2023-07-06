Airplane
Leland Scott, 10, Sebastian Orozco, 11, and Matthew Bazar, 10, build an airplane at the Victoria College Kids College LEGO Engineering camp at the Victoria College Kids College.

 Levi Feuerbacher | VC Kids College

Children ages 8 to 12 expanded their creativity and learned how to use pullies and levers, create a chain reaction and solve problems at Victoria College’s Kids College LEGO Engineering Camp in late June.

Fastforward Kids, a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, program, presented the camp with Victoria College at the Emerging Technology Complex June 26-29.

Turbine
Sawyer Lara, 10, and Peyton Spradlin, 10, build a turbine while expanding their creativity at the Victoria College Kids College LEGO Engineering Camp on Tuesday.

“I like seeing how creative the kids can be,” Marissa Munoz with Fastforward Kids said.

In the four days of the camp, each had a different challenge.

“Chain Reactions were the hardest,” Fisher Brooks, 10, said. He described his chain reaction as a car going down a ramp, hitting a line of dominos and then another car going through a window.

In addition to pullies and levers, they also learned how to use motors.

race car.jpg
Garrett Kucera, 8, and Mary-Kate Kucera, 10, show off their blue drag racing car at the LEGO Camp on Thursday.

“I learned how to build and learn about stuff (similar to building),” Elizabeth Salinas, 8, said.

On the fourth day, they had a free build, which meant they could build whatever they wanted. Several had blue drag racing cars and one even had a treehouse.

The campers agreed that one of the best parts was “showing off our LEGOs!”

Levi Feuerbacher and Abbie Nunez are children who took part in the Victoria College Kids College Journalism Camp. Advocate photojournalist Chase Cofield helped mentor children in the camp.

