Children ages 8 to 12 expanded their creativity and learned how to use pullies and levers, create a chain reaction and solve problems at Victoria College’s Kids College LEGO Engineering Camp in late June.

Fastforward Kids, a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, program, presented the camp with Victoria College at the Emerging Technology Complex June 26-29.

“I like seeing how creative the kids can be,” Marissa Munoz with Fastforward Kids said.

In the four days of the camp, each had a different challenge.

“Chain Reactions were the hardest,” Fisher Brooks, 10, said. He described his chain reaction as a car going down a ramp, hitting a line of dominos and then another car going through a window.

In addition to pullies and levers, they also learned how to use motors.

“I learned how to build and learn about stuff (similar to building),” Elizabeth Salinas, 8, said.

On the fourth day, they had a free build, which meant they could build whatever they wanted. Several had blue drag racing cars and one even had a treehouse.

The campers agreed that one of the best parts was “showing off our LEGOs!”