Jason Ohrt defeated Precinct 2 Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff election, county election results show.
Ohrt took 1,594 votes or 58% of the vote to Janak's 1,139 or 42%. Ohrt said his opponent called him to concede Tuesday night.
"Mr. Janak did call me earlier to wish me luck," Ohrt said.
He said awaiting the election results was grueling.
"It took awhile, but they finally came in," Ohrt said. "I'll be sworn-in in January and I look forward to working with Judge (Ben) Zeller and the rest of the Commissioners Court. I want to do what I can to improve Victoria County."
For election night, Orht went to a gathering at his father's home. Ohrt, 50, is executive director of the Vitality Court Assisted Living Facility. He has said he knows what it takes to attract high-paying jobs to the area, deliver results and preserve the quality of life in Victoria.
Ohrt said his experiences in business will enable him to make strategic, long-term decisions for Victoria County. He said commissioners should spend tax dollars wisely and provide constituents with results.
“I ran because I thought I could offer people my experience and help to improve Victoria County," Ohrt said.
Tuesday night, Janak, 62, said being on the commissioners court had been great.
"It's been the best part of my life," he said.
He said the fact that 1,100 voted for him showed he had support in the community. He thanked his wife Tammy as well as those who voted for him. He said he would remain active in the Victoria community.
He also expressed his regret about the school shooting in Uvalde earlier Tuesday in which 19 children and two adults were killed.
"It's hard today to see what happened in that school," Janak said.
Janak was first elected in 2007.
The 254 counties across Texas hold the responsibility to provide public safety to residents, hold elections at every level of government, maintain records, build and preserve roads, bridges and county airports, and provide emergency management services.
