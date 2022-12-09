Residents in northwest Victoria County will have a new leader representing them in the Commissioners Court beginning New Year's Day.
Jason Ohrt, current executive director of Vitality Court Assisted Living, was elected as Precinct 2 commissioner this year. The position is Ohrt's first public office.
"Victoria County is near and dear to my heart," Ohrt said. "I see this position as an opportunity to give back to my community."
Ohrt, 51, lives in Mission Valley with his wife Marigayle and children Dylan and Megan. He attends Victoria Rotary Club meetings on Tuesdays and is also a member of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
As Precinct 2 commissioner, Ohrt plans to apply his experiences as a business manager to the financial tasks the county must complete.
"I can help the county make and follow budgets," Ohrt said. "I'm confident in my leadership abilities because I've had the opportunity to manage a company with 70 employees."
Since his new role is his first job as a elected official, Ohrt said he will take time to "see where things are at," but he knows one of his priorities will be to ensure that county roads and bridges are maintained.
"I also plan to focus on job creation and address the needs Victoria County businesses may have," Ohrt said.
Prior to joining the Commissioners Court, Ohrt said he has gotten to know Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller and commissioners Gary Burns and Danny Garcia.
"I respect them because they've always been there to help me when I've had questions to ask," Ohrt said.
Ohrt has also conversed with the commissioner he is replacing, Kevin Janak.
"I know he is doing his best and has kept working to finish some projects," Ohrt said.
Getting sworn in as a county commissioner will be an important day for Ohrt, he said. He is looking forward to representing his home of Mission Valley and the other Victoria County communities in Precinct 2.
"I was honored to be elected by Precinct 2 voters, and I am excited to represent them in the Commissioners Court," Ohrt said.