Nancy Shelton's monkey Evangeline once bit Bobby Hewitt in the trousers, she recalled with a chuckle. He didn't hold a grudge against the monkey, though, she said.
Shelton, 92, befriended Robert "Bobby" Joseph Hewitt 70 years ago, when the pair of them were in their early 20s.
"My uncle said about Bobby, 'This is a wonderful companion for you. Be nice to him,'" Shelton said Thursday.
Hewitt died Aug. 20 at the age of 93. He was a prominent businessman and philanthropist in Victoria — an adopted member of the O'Connor family and the founder of the Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center.
He graduated from the University of Texas in 1951 and later earned his Master in Business Administration degree from the prestigious Wharton School of Business in Pennsylvania.
"He was modest about his education and knowledge," Shelton said. "He was very erudite but you would never know it."
After school, Hewitt joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War.
Shelton said that Dennis O'Connor, Hewitt's adoptive father, purchased the Refugio Motor Company for him in 1953.
Hewitt went on to run O'Connor and Hewitt Enterprises, a prosperous oil, gas, and investment company, and the O'Connor and Hewitt Foundation, a philanthropic organization active in the Crossroads.
"I was with him for 22 years. He was a wonderful man. I was just so blessed to have the privilege of working for him," Hewitt's long-time business assistant Rhonda Mayfield said Thursday. "Through his foundation and personally, he supported the local schools and different organizations. He did a lot of his giving anonymously."
"He was very generous," Shelton said. "He never expected a 'thank you.' Once he helped someone or gave to something, he forgot about it."
Hewitt was named No. 7 in a 2009 Victoria Advocate article listing the 10 most powerful people in the Crossroads.
Morgan O'Connor, Hewitt's cousin, said in the article, "He's generous with his time, his financial resources. Bobby is the type of person who always is there for people when they need help."
Hewitt was also a member of several Victoria and Crossroads boards through the years. In 1967, he was appointed to the Victoria College Board of Trustees. He was an active member of the Texas Republican Party and was an electorate who cast a vote for Ronald Reagan in 1984.
He is survived by his daughter Mary Austin Hewitt (Dawn) and son Dennis O'Connor Hewitt, granddaughters Ellen Hewitt Sanders (Zach), Cortland Hewitt Johnson (Chris), Hannah Hewitt, great-grandchildren Jill and Curtis Sanders and Hadley Johnson and his dog Max. He is also survived by countless friends.
"I can't think of a more loved friend than Bobby. He never forgot a friend. He never abandoned anyone," Shelton said. "He was thoroughly admirable. If there is an Eden's Garden, then he walks there now."
"Its sad that he's gone, but I know his legacy is going to live on," Mayfield said.
