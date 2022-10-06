Allonia Kitchen retired at the age of 92, but that doesn't mean she has slowed down one bit in the eight years since.
Kitchen, of Cuero, will turn 100 years old on Saturday. She conversed as lucidly as someone half her age, sharing 97 years of memories, beginning with a fall that caused her left eye to pop out of its socket when she was just 3 years old.
Incredibly, as she approached her 100th year of life, she said she takes only one daily blood pressure medication and the occasional Tylenol for pain. She has given that pain a name: "Arthur."
She shared the secrets to her healthy body and her clear mind on Tuesday.
In 1925, when she was 3 years old, she lived with her adopted family in Port Lavaca. She was playing on some wooden steps with other children when she took a hard tumble to the foot of the staircase.
"I remember my mama running to me and grabbing me up in her arms," Kitchen said. "She was praying, 'Oh Lord, those people gave me this child, and now she is hurt.' She just kept praying and holding me. We rushed to get into the buggy but I yelled, 'woah Lady!' Lady was the horse pulling the buggy. You see, my eye had popped back in. My mama's prayers were answered by the time we got into that buggy."
Her next memories come upon her from the age of 5.
Her father taught her the blessing of sharing everything that could be given, she said.
"I can see myself clearly, pulling a little red wagon. My papa had killed and dressed a couple cows and a couple pigs and sent me off with some meat loaded onto the wagon. I delivered it to families who had nothing to eat," Kitchen said. This happened pretty regularly, she said. She knew her route well.
Her mama, she said, took her along to minister to other families. That is what she remembers most about her mother, she said, she would take her along to pray with other families.
Herein, Kitchen said, is the secret to a good life: "Give what you can, even when you don't have. Love everyone in the name of Jesus."
During the depression years, in the 1930s, Kitchen said her family suffered with want but were never unhappy and were always blessed.
"My mama made a dress for me out of flour sacks. She starched and pressed that dress and I looked just as sharp as anything," Kitchen said with a smile. Her respect for her mother was palpable.
She remembered rationing during World War II but not much else about that time period.
At the age of 16, she married for the first time. The marriage didn't last, though, she said. Her husband joined the Army and left. They never reunited, she said.
She spent some time living with a sister in Chicago. She had her oldest daughter and her oldest son with her at that time. She opened a successful chicken restaurant there called the Golden Chicken Palace.
"The Globetrotters came into the chicken place to eat all the time," she said with a happy smile. Her clear eyes sparkled as she recalled the memory.
She also went to nursing school in Chicago, she said.
She eventually sold the chicken place and moved back to Texas where she married her second, and final, husband Alexander Kitchen. The couple were married 50 years before his death in 2016.
The pair lived in Victoria for a while before they settled in Cuero.
In 1963 when President John F. Kenedy was shot, she was working at Citizens Medical Center.
"I remember, everyone was so quiet. I remember the quiet and how they announced it over the loud speakers," Kitchen said. "Everyone moved in silence."
Kitchen's life has been marked by sorrow. She has six children, but she is, she said, a mother to 12. As many children as she raised to adulthood, she lost the same number very early. She even conceived two sets of twins, but both sets lost one.
Her daughter, Susan Hill, was born prematurely, at 7 months. Her twin did not survive. Hill said she felt the loss her whole life.
"I made one of my sisters be my twin," Hill said. "I always knew I was missing someone."
Kitchen's oldest son, Leo Bryant, who died in 2020, also lost a twin when he was young. Hill said that the two of them connected because of that loss.
Bryant was a sickly child, Kitchen said. He even had typhoid fever at one point.
"But it didn't affect his mind," Kitchen said. "That boy had a good mind." It was clear when she spoke of him that her heart pined for him. Bryant gave her four grandchildren to enjoy in his stead.
Kitchen has 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She has lost one grandson, Chasedon Farris, who died in 2019.
When you live to 100, chances are you'll outlive many of your loved ones, but Kitchen said she still feels her husband, son and grandson with her in her home.
"I will hear voices around me, and I say to them 'Now whichever one you are, you go on to your rest now. I'll be okay,'" she said.
Kitchen said that God has promised her a pain-free birthday. She has advanced arthritis in her legs, hands and hips.
"I woke up and the Arthur was hurting me pretty bad," Kitchen said. "And so I said, 'Now Arthur, you go away.' God promised me a pain free birthday and I'm holding Him to that."
When asked which church she belongs to, Kitchen's answer is quick and direct: "Jesus."
Hill said Kitchen attends church at My Father's House, 600 Evers St. She is a devoted member. Her faith keeps her body strong, Kitchen said.
"I thank God every day for my body and if something goes wrong with it, I give it to Him," Kitchen said.
She had a simple philosophy for a clear mind: "My brain is clear because I only let good things in it."
She still drives herself to church and the hairdresser and said that driving also keeps her young. She said driving "keeps the oxygen in my brain."
Kitchen was taking care of others, nursing in their homes, until she was 92.
She shared a bit of wisdom she learned over 100 years.
"It is titles, traditions, race and gender that divide us. We need to see each other, first, as people. Live a holy life in His name."