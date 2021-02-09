Nearly 30 faces greeted Victoria Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold when she logged on to Zoom Monday evening from an empty municipal courtroom.
Several people tuned in from parked cars, kitchen tables and bedrooms. One woman smoked a cigarette as she listened to the judge explain her rights and what to expect during the open docket. Another quieted kids in the background.
Thanks to Zoom, Heinold has literally been meeting with people where they are at. For open dockets, the benefits are clear, she said.
“It’s allowed for there to be a lot more flexibility for folks. They can pull over on the side of the road and actually call into court and try to take care of what is going on,” she said. “I don’t know that Zoom is ever going to go away. We find that, especially for folks that are out of town, it is really convenient to be able to not have to drive all the way to Victoria to take care of citations in this area.”
Monday was the first open docket of Warrant Resolution Month, an initiative the Victoria Municipal Court started to help people resolve outstanding citations and warrants with the court without fear of being arrested. The court is among several in the region and throughout Texas that have been utilizing open dockets in recent years to resolve misdemeanor cases.
Since September 2017, Heinold has held an open docket once a month. During the month of February, she is holding three.
As of Tuesday, there were 17,473 open cases with the Victoria Municipal Court and 3,316 active municipal court warrants, said Tiffany Totah, the municipal court administrator.
People have gone to 64 open dockets since 2017 to resolve 9,079 cases, Totah said. An average of 70 people have attended in-person open dockets, and an average of 30 people have attended virtual open dockets, she said.
During these sessions, Heinold works with people to come up with solutions that take their needs and limitations into account. On Monday, she took $50 off of each person’s fines for showing up, talked with people about their financial situations and offered payment plans and community service options for those who may have time but not the necessary funds.
“For every four hours, I reduce the amount they owe by $50, so it comes out to $12.50 an hour for community service,” Heinold said. “I love the concept of our local residents helping our local city.”
Heinold also recalled warrants and granted motions of deferrals to keep traffic citations from being reported as convictions on driving records for those who can meet the requirements to have them dismissed.
For one college student who is enrolled in driver’s education and was ticketed for driving without a license, that deferral could prevent her from encountering a hold when she completes driver’s education and goes to get her license.
Anyone who wants to talk with the judge about their ability to pay fines can attend open docket although the main goal is to prevent arrests on Class C misdemeanors.
“Prior to me taking the bench, once a warrant was issued then the only thing that could move the warrant or recall the warrant was them paying the full amount,” Heinold said. “Well, not everybody has $300 or $800, depending on how much they owe, lying around to pay.”
Class C misdemeanors are defined by law as offenses punishable by fines. If the fine is not paid, the judge can issue a warrant for their arrest.
“That is what we really want it to be,” Heinold said, “but we understand that there are extenuating circumstances sometimes or fear of why people don’t come and take care of tickets within the time frame.”
The judge said she is hyperaware of the lasting consequences an arrest can have on someone’s life. Arrests can lead to job loss or prevent parents from picking up kids at day care — consequences that are both negative for the individuals and their community.
Through the Failure to Appear program, the Texas Department of Public Safety can also prevent people from renewing their driver’s licenses for failure to appear or pay. Organizations have been trying to end debt-related driver’s licenses suspensions or holds, but the program has remained intact since the Texas Legislature enacted it in 1995.
“We’ve got to come up with some other solutions for folks and other ways to take care of these situations,” Heinold said. “I enjoy being able to help people and have some leniency, especially during the pandemic. All of this is so new. We’re all dealing with a new reality, and we just need to have a little grace at times in dealing with these types of things.”
On Monday, one of the women Heinold spoke with had a hold on her driver’s license because of an old ticket she never paid. The judge gave her credit for previously served jail time that completely eliminated the woman’s court debt, allowing the Victoria Municipal Court’s driver’s license hold to be lifted.
“When you get (your license), smile big and take a picture and show it to us,” Heinold said to her.
“I will because this has been hanging over my head for years,” the woman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.