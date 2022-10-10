Driving through Goliad County last Thursday through Saturday, motorists may have noticed more traffic stops than usual.
Deputies in Goliad and Refugio County, among others, participated in an Operation Lone Star Task Force 48-hour enhanced operation. They conducted 110 traffic stops which resulted in 26 arrests.
“We do it in different locations on a regular basis, but that’s not something we put out there,” Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said Monday. “We don’t put it out in a pattern because the cartel would figure it out and work around us.”
Boyd said the task force was formed to use the money granted by Gov. Greg Abbot as part of Operation Lone Star as effectively as possible. Several agencies are part of the task force, including the U.S. Border Patrol and the sheriff offices of Goliad, Refugio, Jackson and Wharton counties, among others.
“It helps us target transnational crime syndicates,” Boyd said. “It is a very effective way to use the funds we received from the governor.”
During last week’s operation, 13 undocumented immigrants were detained, five fugitives were arrested, one missing juvenile was found and two stolen vehicles were recovered. Four arrests on misdemeanor charges were made.
Additionally, officers seized 2.96 grams of meth; 3 ounces of marijuana; and 21 grams of THC oil wax, a concentrated form of marijuana.