Beto O'Rourke's gubernatorial campaign is set to hold a town hall event in Victoria on Thursday night, as a part of the Democratic nominee's "Drive for Texas" campaign, which promises to take the candidate to over 75 communities around the state.
The event will be at the Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St. in Victoria, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. O'Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, is also speaking at a private fundraiser in Victoria on Thursday.
At the town hall event, audience questions will help dictate his focus, but the campaign so far has touched on protecting abortion rights, funding public education and painting Gov. Greg Abbott as an extremist.
At a town hall in Longview on Friday, O'Rourke said it had been 32 years since a Democratic candidate had won a major statewide office, but he would be the one to change that in November.
O’Rourke said he has big things planned as governor, including helping veterans get the care they need, making sure public school educators are properly compensated so they didn’t have to work two jobs to make ends meet and ensuring that a cost-of-living adjustment was made to teacher salaries every year.
"Let’s do big things — create the kind of jobs, support the kinds of world-class public schools, expand Medicaid on a bipartisan basis so more people are healthy enough, well enough to live to their full potential," he said in Longview.
Polling has been scarce in the last few weeks, but a University of Houston survey conducted in early July suggested the race might be tightening, finding Abbott had a 5 point lead over O'Rourke.
The general election will be Nov. 8, but early voting starts on Oct. 24, according to the Texas Secretary of State's office.
Texans must be registered to vote by Oct. 11 to vote in the November elections.
(1) comment
He's a joke.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.