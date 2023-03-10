The Our Lady of Lourdes Holy Name Society will sponsor its 56th annual dinner on March 26.
Plates of barbecue chicken or sausage along with potato salad and pinto beans will be offered.
Plates can be picked up at the curb at 105 N. Williams St. in Victoria and taken into the parish hall to be eaten if so desired.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until plates are sold out.
Proceeds will go to various church-connected charities.
Call Dennis Boehm at 361-550-9746 or more information.