Students from Our Lady of Victory Catholic School visited and participated in some of the United States’ most iconic monuments and rituals during their trip to the nation's capitol in May.
Four students from the school participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Eighth graders Victor Neisser, Marvin Cordes, Elaina Cole-Carlo and Braedon Lara laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which commemorates members of the U.S. military whose bodies have not been identified.
Victor, Marvin, and Elaina said that visiting Arlington National Cemetery was the highlight of their visit to the nation's capital.
“I had been dreaming to go there for such a long time and I was actually there, and I got to see a guard change,” Victor said about his experience at the military cemetery.
Elaina called participating in the ceremony “surreal.”
The students were also able to say a rosary at Arlington and celebrate a Mass at the National Basilica, as well as visit many of Washington’s monuments, museums and landmarks, like the Capitol and the White House.
Amy Lara, a second grade teacher who has helped organize and chaperone the trip for eight years, said she always enjoys the experience.
"It's always different every year, and it's just amazing to see the knowledge that they share with the tour guides and what they've learned at Our Lady of Victory," Lara said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.