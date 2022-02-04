As the bone-chilling wind blew Friday morning in downtown Victoria one would almost say they were in 1770s Boston rather than South Texas.
For those who were at the Victoria County Courthouse, they could have sworn they were in 1770s Boston as the students of Our Lady of Victory Catholic School put on two mock trials covering the Boston Tea Party and the Boston Massacre.
The students, dressed in Revolution-era clothing, presented the trials in the old courtroom of the 1892 courthouse, where they demonstrated both Texas criminal and Texas civil court proceedings.
The Boston Tea Party trial was first, demonstrating civil trial proceedings. The British India Tea Company sued to hold a member of The Sons of Liberty, represented by eighth grader Madelynn Sanchez, liable for the damages caused by the dumping of their tea into the Boston Harbor.
The prosecution and defense presented compelling evidence on whether or not Madelynn’s character should be held liable for the actions taken on the night of the Boston Tea party or not. The jurors ultimately ruled she was liable for damages as she was seen buying a dress with an eagle on the front that was later worn at the Boston Harbor during the tea dumping.
The next case covering the Boston Massacre, which left five people dead, was a debate on whether the British Red Coats’ claim of self-defense against colonists protesting the Stamp Act and Townshend Acts was valid.
The jurors went back and forth, but ultimately found the British Red Coats, represented by eighth grader Alex Donner, guilty. The jurors ultimately felt the case of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts prosecutors was more compelling.
Real-life attorney Ashley Pall was the judge in both cases. She worked with the students leading up to the court event. Volunteering her time, Pall said the students did well and hoped they learned not only history from the event but also put into perspective a sense of respect for what goes on in courtrooms.
“We had a lot of discussions about the courthouse and how major decisions, including life and death decisions, were made in that room and they need to afford it the proper respect it deserves,” she said. “They’ve taken this very seriously.”
The students went through countless hours of preparation at school throughout the semester leading up the debate.
Eighth grader Brady Pagel, who was part of the prosecution in the Boston Tea Party case, said he was happy to win his case after all their hard work.
Brady said after being a part of the event, he hopes to someday pursue a career in law.
“We’re very proud of all their growth,” said Mary Rivera, Our Lady of Victory eighth grade teacher.
Rivera and her fellow eighth grade teacher Cassie Olive also thanked District Judge Eli Garza for allowing them to use the courtroom as they feel the added authenticity of being in the courtroom and in period clothing helped the students learn history more effectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.