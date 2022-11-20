The weekend before people go visit their families for Thanksgiving Day was wet and cold in Victoria. Many were bundled up with hands firmly in pockets, trying to keep warm Saturday night.

However, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, people got to enjoy a warm meal, the company of others and smiles from the various volunteers for the church's seventh annual Community Thanksgiving Feast.

The church, with help from volunteers from St. Peter's Baptist Church and Restoration House Ministries, provided 700 meals to community members, Pat DeDear, feast chairperson, said.

This was the first time the church was able to hold a dine-in service for its feast since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeDear said.

"It's just our way of giving back to the community, a feeding (of) God's flock," she said. "The Bible says to feed his flock and that's what we're doing."

During the pandemic's last two years, the feast had to be drive-through, and with it being dine-in this year, it was great seeing all the people come and eat, DeDear said.

As community members lined up to get food ranging from pork, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and more, they were greeted by smiling volunteers eager to serve.

For Victoria residents Debbie and Johnny Long, the return to in-door dining was a welcome sight as they got to socialize, including bringing friend and fellow Victoria resident Donald Byrd, who doesn't have family in the area.

Being able to dine in with friends after the last two years made the feast more special this year, Byrd said.

For volunteers who were helping, it was about service to their community and to Jesus Christ.

"These people are doing it according to God's word and that's why we come together here. Because if you do unto others, you (are) doing so unto Christ," said St. Peter's volunteer Janice Johnson, 70. "When you feed them here and give them a smiling face, maybe it will cheer them up and inspire them."

With all the communal warmth inside the church, she hoped people and the community would take that energy out in the world going forward, Johnson said.

"Help others. Be kind. Love. Don't stand in judgment of others, but love, serve, share." she said. "The world has gotten away from that in so many ways, so this shows the community that somebody cares."