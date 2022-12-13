When a longtime and much respected Calhoun County district attorney died in 1980, current outgoing District Attorney Dan Heard decided to run for office, he said Monday.
Heard, 76, of Port Lavaca, has been married to his wife Beth for 53 years and has a daughter and a son as well as two granddaughters.
He has served as the Calhoun County district attorney for 30 years and three months, he said Monday. He will relinquish office on Dec. 31.
“I decided to serve the public when I first ran for office due to the passing of Bill Day, Calhoun County’s long respected criminal district attorney,” Heard said. “Mr. Day was Calhoun County’s first criminal district attorney, and he passed in the summer of 1980 and was a great loss to our county.”
Heard served as district attorney from October 1980 to the end of 1986, he said, and from 1999 through 2022.
He is the president of the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce, a Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year and a two-term Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He said he has also worked with Little League and the Babe Ruth League.
Working with law enforcement and his staff to successfully prosecute criminal cases has been his personal benchmark throughout his long career, he said.
“Some of my accomplishments would include obtaining convictions and long sentences in murders and other serious crimes. I would say that I am most proud of obtaining a staff of attorneys, along with an investigator, a crime victim assistant coordinator along with secretaries and (paralegals) who are effective and a pleasure to work with.”
He added that he has enjoyed working closely with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Port Lavaca Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Texas Rangers and federal officers.
He did not win every conviction, however, he said.
“There will always be unfinished business in the prosecution of criminal cases,” he said.
He has no advice for his successor, Sara Rodriguez, he said, “other than to wish her well. I have every reason to believe that she will be a very successful criminal district attorney.”
He plans, in his well-earned retirement, to travel to national parks and watch more baseball games, Heard said.
“I also wish to thank the Calhoun County commissioners for honoring me at my retirement along with all who helped with the retirement gathering,” Heard said.