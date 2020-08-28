Due to economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Outdoor Annual will not be printed for the upcoming hunting and fishing season.
“We are well aware that this change may be disappointing to some of our long-time outdoorsmen and women that have become accustomed to bringing the Outdoor Annual booklets on their hunting and fishing trips," said Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "Be assured, it is not going away and will still be accessible via the web and our special Outdoor Annual Mobile app.”
Hunters and anglers will be able to access the official guide to fishing and hunting regulations online or the Outdoor Annual mobile app, which works without internet connectivity in even the most remote locations as long as its download ahead of visiting them.
Other features will include license lookup, the ability to look up location-based regulations, game and fish identification tools and guidance on where to fish. All hunters and anglers must still have physical licenses with them for activities requiring tags and stamps.
Licenses for the 2020-2021 season went on sale Aug. 15, ahead of next Monday, when hunting and fishing licenses for the 2019-2020 season expire.
A variety of licenses can be purchased through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website, by phone or in person at more than 1,700 retailers across the state.
Annually, more than 2.4 million licenses are purchased, according to TPWD, directly funding conservation efforts and recreational opportunities.
Regulation changes
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved several regulations and clarifications for the 2020-2021 hunting season, including automated process for the application and issuance of pronghorn and antlerless mule deer permits, a decrease in the daily bag limits for scaup and a decrease in the daily bag limit for light goose during the regular season.
Goose seasons and snipe hunting season dates have shifted dates from those of previous years.
The commission also established management zones to further detection of Chronic Wasting Disease among white-tailed deer and response efforts in Val Verde, Kimble, Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties.
