The last year has been a whirlwind for Queen Victoria Hailey Urban.
The 17-year-old said she has enjoyed every minute of being Queen Victoria. From engaging in community service, traveling around the Crossroads and bonding with her sister Avery Urban, 14, who was part of her court as Junior Queen Victoria runner-up.
Hailey has been involved with the Queen Victoria Pageant since 2016. She was inspired to get involved after watching the show “Toddlers and Tiaras” and seeing all the work that goes into the contests.
“It was something that me and my sister always watched when we were little. It was all little girls across Texas, and they competed in pageants and they would film it. We watched it and we loved that show,” Hailey said.
She was also inspired by the parades she attended with her grandmother, particularly the Goliad lighted Christmas parade. She was in awe of the floats and the young ladies in the pretty dresses on the floats.
“They had their crowns on and I think just looking at them and being like, that’s something I wanted to do.”
Prior to being crowned Queen Victoria, she served as Junior Queen Victoria in 2020.
During her reign, Hailey and her court were able to represent Victoria County across the Crossroads, help throughout last year’s livestock show and help in various community service projects, including Warrior’s Weekend.
“You get to help these people that have fought for our country. They come from all across the United States. I actually met an older man who I sat down and had a conversation with. It was just really special getting to hear his story,” Hailey said. “It’s really moving just to be around all those people that have done so much for us and to try to give back to them what they’ve given to us.”
As her year winds down, one element of her reign she will treasure is the time it allowed her to spend with her sister Avery.
Hailey’s year as Queen Victoria was the last she could compete before going to college in the fall. She has been accepted to Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School.
With the age gap between Hailey and Avery, they haven’t been as close as they would like, Hailey said. But, over the last year, they helped each other through last year’s pageant, and Hailey helped Avery in this year’s pageant.
Hailey was anticipating her final walk as Queen Victoria to be an emotional one.
“It’s definitely going to tug at my heartstrings, for sure, because that’s where I started...And this is kind of my endpoint with the actual organization that has given me so much. So it’s going to be an emotional moment. But I know that it’s time to close this chapter of the book and move on to the next one,” Hailey said. “If I would never have competed in 2016, I wouldn’t have competed in other pageants in Texas, where I’ve gotten to meet lots of awesome people...And I don’t know what I would be doing if I wasn’t as active in my community. It’s done a lot for me just getting to give back to the community that’s given so much to me.”
She has a simple message for her successor, be true to herself.
“Just continue to be your authentic self. You definitely shouldn’t put on a show for other people. You need to be who you are for sure. Just lead with grace, remain confident, cool and collected through everything because it’s gonna be a big change. It’s going to be a lot. But as long as you’re willing to represent your community and do it with grace, I think you’re going to be fine too. So don’t be scared to jump in headfirst because it’s gonna go by very, very fast.”