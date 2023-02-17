More than 2,000 children colored “Barn in the USA” coloring sheets and entered this year’s Victoria Livestock Show coloring contest.

The winners were imaginative pieces. They started with a simple barn, silo, bare rocks, clouds and stone path — the blooming artists added fireworks, colored the skies and filled them with swirled clouds or clouds with silver linings, a rainbow or a shining sun.

There were smiling horned cows with pink ears and black spots and fat pink pigs with cork screw tails, popping flowers and short tufts of green grass. Each little Picasso added lots of color.

Even though each contestant started with the same coloring sheet, none of the winning submissions looked alike. Each one displayed the panache of its young creator.

“We had 2,100 entries which is more than last year. We hand delivered the coloring contest to 25 schools and almost all of them participated. This is a fun event that lets young children get involved in the Victoria Livestock Show without raising an animal,” Crystal Cantu, chair of the contest, said.

The old barn had a smiling face in the top window above Old Glory on each sheet.

“We created an old barn with an American flag on it and the kids had so many cute additions like fireworks, flying pigs, farm animals, and one even quoted the song by Miley Cirus ‘Party in the USA’,” Cantu said.

Dean Rosas, who placed second in the fifth grade category, said he spent three days meticulously coloring his submission.

“We look forward to meeting all of these talented artists at the Victoria Livestock Show,” Cantu said. “Thank you to all the teachers and schools that took time to participate. This wouldn’t be possible without you.”

KINDERGARTEN AND FIRST GRADE

Grand champion: Demi Zapata, Northside Baptist School, Mrs. Stevens’ first grade class

Reserve grand champion: Charlotte Leita, Nazareth Academy, Mrs. Svetlik’s kindergarten class

Kindergarten (400 Entries)

First: Charlotte Leita, Nazareth Academy, Mrs. Svetlik’s class

Second: Carter May, Nursery Elementary School, Mrs. Hull’s class

Third: Everett Goyen, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Woods’ class

Fourth: Makenna Lassman, Faith Academy, Mrs. Abrego’s class

Fifth: Elizabeth Holm, Our Lady of Victory School, Mrs. Neuvar’s class

Honorable mention: Paxton Westbrook, Vickers Elementary, Mrs. Beckner’s class; Gracyn Pallanez, Our Lady of Victory School, Mrs. Morris’s class

First Grade (400 Entries)

First: Demi Zapata, Northside Baptist School, Mrs. Stevens’ class

Second: Jaxon May, Nursery Elementary School, Mrs. Culberson’s class

Third: Gemma Hawes, Mission Valley Elementary School, Mrs. Shafer’s class

Fourth: Dax Leita, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Tomas’ class

Fifth: Frank Wang, DeLeon Elementary School, Mrs. Rodriguez’s class

Honorable Mention: Serenity Ring, DeLeon Elementary School, Mrs. Rodriguez’s class; Mackenzie Heller, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. King’s class

SECOND AND THIRD GRADES

Grand champion: Hunter Wolter, Industrial Elementary East, Ms. Pattillo’s second grade class

Reserve grand champion: Madison Burger, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Supak’s third grade class

Second Grade (550 Entries)

First: Hunter Wolter, Industrial Elementary East, Ms. Pattillo’s class

Second: Carter Fernandez, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Fernandez’s class

Third: Luke Lange, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Villarreal’s class

Fourth: Gabriel Pham, Our Lady of Victory School, Lara/Weempe class

Fifth: Analysa Casas, Nazareth Academy, Mrs. Vara’s class

Honorable Mention: Mason Martinez, Industrial Elementary East, Mrs. Pattillo’s class; Stella Hickman, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Aitchison’s class

Third Grade (310 Entries)

First: Madison Burger, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Supak’s class

Second: Emily Chovanec, Our Lady of Victory School, Janak/Smith class

Third: Emory Matias, Our Lady of Victory School, Janak/Smith class

Fourth: Camille Turner, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Dotras’ class

Fifth: Huda Nusayr, Vickers Elementary, Mrs. Beckner’s class

Honorable Mention: Brayden Alfaro, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Yates’ class; Milana Jarosz, Vickers Elementary, Mrs. Becker’s class

FOURTH AND FIFTH GRADE

Grand champion: Baelyn Urban, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Biles’ fourth grade class

Reserve grand champion: Cooper Kickendahl, Our Lady of Victory School, Mrs. Frazier’s fifth grade class

Fourth Grade (250 Entries)

First: Baelyn Urban, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Biles’ class

Second: Violet Boenig, Heritage Homeschool, Mrs. Boenig’s class

Third: Lauren Wolter, Industrial Elementary East, Nieto

Fourth: Aaliyah Padierna, DeLeon Elementary, Alvarade

Fifth: Jessie Wang, DeLeon Elementary, Zimmerman

Honorable Mention: Addyson Schroeder, Industrial Elementary West, Bednorz; Erlie Garcia, Industrial Elementary West, Pfuhl

Fifth Grade (190 Entries)

First: Cooper Kickendahl, Our Lady of Victory School, Mrs. Frazier’s class

Second: Dean Rosas, Heritage Homeschool, Rosas

Third: Ainslee Chapa, Our Lady of Victory School, Frazier

Fourth Clementine Chamrad, Schorlemmer, Mr. Carrasco’s class

Fifth: Izaiah Ruiz, DeLeon Elementary, Koch

Honorable Mention: Sydney Pletcher, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Neel’s class; Rachel Adkison, Our Lady of Victory School, Frazier

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.