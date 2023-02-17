More than 2,000 children colored “Barn in the USA” coloring sheets and entered this year’s Victoria Livestock Show coloring contest.
The winners were imaginative pieces. They started with a simple barn, silo, bare rocks, clouds and stone path — the blooming artists added fireworks, colored the skies and filled them with swirled clouds or clouds with silver linings, a rainbow or a shining sun.
There were smiling horned cows with pink ears and black spots and fat pink pigs with cork screw tails, popping flowers and short tufts of green grass. Each little Picasso added lots of color.
Even though each contestant started with the same coloring sheet, none of the winning submissions looked alike. Each one displayed the panache of its young creator.
“We had 2,100 entries which is more than last year. We hand delivered the coloring contest to 25 schools and almost all of them participated. This is a fun event that lets young children get involved in the Victoria Livestock Show without raising an animal,” Crystal Cantu, chair of the contest, said.
The old barn had a smiling face in the top window above Old Glory on each sheet.
“We created an old barn with an American flag on it and the kids had so many cute additions like fireworks, flying pigs, farm animals, and one even quoted the song by Miley Cirus ‘Party in the USA’,” Cantu said.
Dean Rosas, who placed second in the fifth grade category, said he spent three days meticulously coloring his submission.
“We look forward to meeting all of these talented artists at the Victoria Livestock Show,” Cantu said. “Thank you to all the teachers and schools that took time to participate. This wouldn’t be possible without you.”
KINDERGARTEN AND FIRST GRADE
Grand champion: Demi Zapata, Northside Baptist School, Mrs. Stevens’ first grade class
Reserve grand champion: Charlotte Leita, Nazareth Academy, Mrs. Svetlik’s kindergarten class
Kindergarten (400 Entries)
First: Charlotte Leita, Nazareth Academy, Mrs. Svetlik’s class
Second: Carter May, Nursery Elementary School, Mrs. Hull’s class
Third: Everett Goyen, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Woods’ class
Fourth: Makenna Lassman, Faith Academy, Mrs. Abrego’s class
Fifth: Elizabeth Holm, Our Lady of Victory School, Mrs. Neuvar’s class
Honorable mention: Paxton Westbrook, Vickers Elementary, Mrs. Beckner’s class; Gracyn Pallanez, Our Lady of Victory School, Mrs. Morris’s class
First Grade (400 Entries)
First: Demi Zapata, Northside Baptist School, Mrs. Stevens’ class
Second: Jaxon May, Nursery Elementary School, Mrs. Culberson’s class
Third: Gemma Hawes, Mission Valley Elementary School, Mrs. Shafer’s class
Fourth: Dax Leita, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Tomas’ class
Fifth: Frank Wang, DeLeon Elementary School, Mrs. Rodriguez’s class
Honorable Mention: Serenity Ring, DeLeon Elementary School, Mrs. Rodriguez’s class; Mackenzie Heller, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. King’s class
SECOND AND THIRD GRADES
Grand champion: Hunter Wolter, Industrial Elementary East, Ms. Pattillo’s second grade class
Reserve grand champion: Madison Burger, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Supak’s third grade class
Second Grade (550 Entries)
First: Hunter Wolter, Industrial Elementary East, Ms. Pattillo’s class
Second: Carter Fernandez, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Fernandez’s class
Third: Luke Lange, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Villarreal’s class
Fourth: Gabriel Pham, Our Lady of Victory School, Lara/Weempe class
Fifth: Analysa Casas, Nazareth Academy, Mrs. Vara’s class
Honorable Mention: Mason Martinez, Industrial Elementary East, Mrs. Pattillo’s class; Stella Hickman, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Aitchison’s class
Third Grade (310 Entries)
First: Madison Burger, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Supak’s class
Second: Emily Chovanec, Our Lady of Victory School, Janak/Smith class
Third: Emory Matias, Our Lady of Victory School, Janak/Smith class
Fourth: Camille Turner, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Dotras’ class
Fifth: Huda Nusayr, Vickers Elementary, Mrs. Beckner’s class
Honorable Mention: Brayden Alfaro, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Yates’ class; Milana Jarosz, Vickers Elementary, Mrs. Becker’s class
FOURTH AND FIFTH GRADE
Grand champion: Baelyn Urban, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Biles’ fourth grade class
Reserve grand champion: Cooper Kickendahl, Our Lady of Victory School, Mrs. Frazier’s fifth grade class
Fourth Grade (250 Entries)
First: Baelyn Urban, Trinity Episcopal School, Mrs. Biles’ class
Second: Violet Boenig, Heritage Homeschool, Mrs. Boenig’s class
Third: Lauren Wolter, Industrial Elementary East, Nieto
Fourth: Aaliyah Padierna, DeLeon Elementary, Alvarade
Fifth: Jessie Wang, DeLeon Elementary, Zimmerman
Honorable Mention: Addyson Schroeder, Industrial Elementary West, Bednorz; Erlie Garcia, Industrial Elementary West, Pfuhl
Fifth Grade (190 Entries)
First: Cooper Kickendahl, Our Lady of Victory School, Mrs. Frazier’s class
Second: Dean Rosas, Heritage Homeschool, Rosas
Third: Ainslee Chapa, Our Lady of Victory School, Frazier
Fourth Clementine Chamrad, Schorlemmer, Mr. Carrasco’s class
Fifth: Izaiah Ruiz, DeLeon Elementary, Koch
Honorable Mention: Sydney Pletcher, Industrial Elementary West, Mrs. Neel’s class; Rachel Adkison, Our Lady of Victory School, Frazier