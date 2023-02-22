The number of murder cases in Victoria was higher in 2022 than in the five previous years, interim Police Chief Mark Jameson reported Tuesday.
Jameson presented the Victoria Police Department's 2022 Annual Report to the City Council at Tuesday evening's meeting.
While violent crime was down 24.27% in Victoria in 2022, Jameson said there were seven murder cases, compared with none in 2021, two in 2020, three in 2019, five in 2018 and three in 2017.
"That's a huge number of murders in 2022," he said to the council. "I have the great pleasure to tell you that all of those murders have been resolved."
Eight arrests were made for those crimes, Jameson said.
The police department divided Victoria into five zones, and two of those zones account for 50% of crime, he said. Some zones would be reworked to spread the workload, he added.
There were 310 motor vehicle burglaries, and the majority of those vehicles were unlocked, he said.
"Imagine how much lower the number would be if people just locked their vehicles," Jameson said.
The department had 102,000 calls for service in 2022 but reduced overall crime by 3%.
Class I crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson, were reduced 16.6%, while Class II crimes, which include charges such as driving while intoxicated, drug possession, simple assault and fraud, among others, were reduced 8.74%.
Jameson credited former Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr.'s leadership, as well as community outreach, for the reduction.
Traffic crashes showed a 21.6% decrease in 2022, as well.
"It's the median on Houston Highway," Jameson said with a bit of a chuckle. "Perhaps drivers have decided to slow down."
Greater than 15% of those crashes were caused by drivers who "failed to control speed," according to the report.
Both Jameson and Fire Chief Tracy Fox lauded the coming public safety headquarters building in their reports.
"We are very excited about the new building," Jameson said. "It will be something very beneficial to us and our capabilities."
The public safety headquarters building will house the police department, fire department administration, municipal court and the 911 center. It is expected to be completed in 2025, according to the report.