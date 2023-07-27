Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.