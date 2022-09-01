Calhoun County oystermen and women fishing along local bays may run into some hurdles this fall if area closures continue.
Both Matagorda and San Antonio bays closed to oyster harvesting during the 2021-22 season because Texas Parks and Wildlife found too many small oysters in its collected samples. Parks and Wildlife commissioners have yet to decide whether the temporary closures will be extended beyond Nov. 1, said Julie Hagen, the spokesperson for the TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division.
"No actions have been taken since last March, it's all just discussions for now," Hagen said. "The Coastal Fisheries director has given presentations to the Parks and Wildlife commissioners on some of the discussions our new oyster work groups are having. Every avenue is open right now."
Parks and Wildlife's new work groups, which the commissioners tasked the Coastal Fisheries Division with creating in January, focus on two subjects related to oyster harvesting — regulations and restoration. One group talks about harvesting rules while the other weighs the effects continued harvesting may have on oyster reef habitats.
The work groups include researchers from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Parks and Wildlife biologists as well as oystermen and women, Hagen said.
Members of the Matagorda Bay Cooperative Committee, an organization featuring oystermen and women from Port Lavaca, visited Parks and Wildlife headquarters in Austin last week to deliver speeches to commissioners in person.
“They (the Parks and Wildlife commissioners) showed some respect for once," said Mauricio Blanco, a commercial fisherman from Port Lavaca. "I think they weren’t expecting us to show up.”
Blanco and other speakers from Port Lavaca criticized the traffic light system, which gives Parks and Wildlife the authority to determine bay closures by examining oyster samples. The agency considers an oyster to be of legal size for harvesting if it measures at least 3 inches long.
Oyster harvesting activities in a Texas bay can be shut down by Parks and Wildlife if the catch rate falls below 400 market-size oysters per hour. To reopen, the area must have a catch rate surpassing 1,100 market-size oysters per hour.
A “significant” number of bays have been temporarily closed due to a low abundance of market-sized oysters, Hagen said. Temporary closures may last a few years.
Blanco believes the TPWD commissioners say things that make it seem like they are against the bay closures, but he said their actions suggest they do not. He thinks they may prefer harsher penalties for oystermen and women who catch too many oysters that are not market size.
“I don’t think they care about the interests of fishermen who are trying to make money," Blanco said. "They just want to create a playground for recreational fishermen.”
Hagen said Parks and Wildlife understands the financial impact bay closures may have on commercial fishermen, but the need for more adult oysters, which can protect redfish and trout from water erosion and hurricanes, is important.
“An oyster can filter up to 51 gallons of water per day," Hagen said.
This year, the Matagorda Bay Cooperative Committee is seeking guidance from a director of a larger organization, the Georgia-based Federation of Southern Cooperatives.
Terence Courtney manages the Federation's strategic developments and initiatives. He said his organization is interested in the oystermen's plight because if no one can fish commercially in Calhoun County, the local cooperative may break down.
“My role is to support them and stand in solidarity with them," Courtney said.
Courtney believes the traffic light method created a situation in which a large number of boats are placed in an area that is too small.
Robin Riechers, the director of TPWD'S Coastal Fisheries division, shared a different perspective when he addressed Parks and Wildlife commissioners the day after a busload of oystermen and women rode to Austin from Port Lavaca.
“We know we are in an overcapitalized fishery where we have too many vessels chasing too few oysters," Riechers said.
As conversations about oyster harvesting continue between Parks and Wildlife and commercial oystermen and women, Blanco wants state regulators to know that he and the Port Lavaca fishing community will continue to be active participants.
"We're here and we want to keep doing what we love," Blanco said.
