CUERO — A Wednesday hearing is scheduled to determine the fate of four dogs that authorities said terrorized livestock and a resident while running as a pack during the nighttime hours in Cuero earlier this year.
The dogs, all mixed-breed, medium and large animals, killed a calf and another dog before attacking an elderly man’s dog in October. When the elderly man tried to intervene and save his dog, the pack attacked and bit him, DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen said Monday.
The dogs were seized on Oct. 19 after their owner Henry Garner refused to quarantine them, Bowen said. Garner lives on U.S. 183 North, Bowen said, and has a “menagerie of animals.”
Garner could not be reached for comment on Monday.
“We’ve been dealing with this for about one year now,” Bowen said. “These dogs are being held because they killed a calf and another dog, and they are suspected of killing some show goats. They bit an elderly man who tried to break them up because they were killing his dog.”
The man’s dog survived the attack but had to have surgery and extensive veterinary care, Bowen said.
The dogs behaved in a docile manner during the day, he said, but then “ran as a pack” at night, attacking other animals.
The county will hold a hearing on Wednesday to determine whether the animals are dangerous, Bowen said. If the court determines they are, they will be destroyed.
The dogs have been held outside the DeWitt County Precinct 1 building at 1100 SH 72 in Cuero since they were taken into custody.
An official at Cuero Animal Control who did not identify himself said the dogs are being kept at Precinct 1 because “that is the only place where they can be kept.”
“Believe me, they are living much better now than they were before we took them into custody,” Bowen said.