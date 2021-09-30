Pan American Golf Association recently awarded twelve $1,000 scholarships to Crossroads students. The recipients are Jose Aguilar, who is attending University of Texas-San Antonio; Valorie Flores, who is attending University of Texas-Arlington; Alexis T. Garza, who is attending Incarnate Word University; Gabriella Giron, who is attending University of Houston-Victoria; Kara Hill, who is attending University of Houston-Victoria; Emilee P. Kutac, who is attending Victoria College; McKenzie Moore, who is attending Victoria College; Cailyn A. Morin, who is attending Victoria College; Amber Marie Reyes, who is attending Baptist Health System in San Antonio; Evans E. Saenz, who is attending Texas State University; Jordan Vargas, who is attending Victoria College; and Cobey Wasicek, who is attending University of Houston-Victoria.
We want to give a huge thank you to all the sponsors and golfers that participated in our Annual Tournament which made it possible to award the twelve scholarships.
