Students across the United States are struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in their math classes, and data shows students in Texas and the Crossroads are dealing with the same difficulties.
Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts predicted that school closures and online learning, while important for slowing the spread of the coronavirus, might significantly affect students’ learning.
Data from this year suggests they were right.
The percentage of Texas students who met their grade level's standard in math in 2022 is still below the percentage who did before the pandemic, according to results from STAAR testing, Texas’s standardized testing regimen.
Other subjects, particularly reading, have seen a significantly more positive recovery, with state and district level results showing many grade levels are actually doing better than they were in 2019.
That’s unfortunately not the case in math, and Crossroads school district officials say this dynamic is because math is cumulative in ways that other subjects aren’t.
“In math, you’re constantly having to learn a whole new skill set,” Edna school district's Director of Curriculum and Instructional Technology Brandie Roe said.
Even in school districts that spent little time doing online learning, like Calhoun County’s school district, lots of students missed class because of quarantine and isolation measures.
Calhoun had days with up to 150 students missing school, according to Superintendent Larry Nichols, meaning those students were missing instructional time and not learning the skills they would need for future units and grade levels.
Nichols also agreed that math’s cumulative nature is a big part of why the pandemic impacted it more, saying students missing math classes would impact their success in future classes more than missing history classes would, for instance.
These sorts of gaps have existed in math learning since the beginning of the pandemic.
A November 2020 study by NEWA, a nonprofit academic assessment organization, found students in grades three through eight performed five to 10 percentage points worse in math than in 2019. It also found that reading scores had stayed mostly the same since before the pandemic.
Two years later, the statewide STAAR results show Texas students following the same pattern, with some grade levels in an even larger deficit in math than the NEWA study found.
Individual district-level results varied, but almost every district in the Crossroads followed the same general trend the state as a whole did.
“We’re just playing catchup to get there,” Roe said about trying to recover from the pandemic’s effects.
However, the 2022 testing results don't just tell a negative story, even in math. Students' scores in math in every grade level, both statewide and in almost every area district, are significantly better than in 2021, demonstrating how the recovery from the pandemic is an ongoing process.
The STAAR testing system is controversial, and particularly during the pandemic, some groups have called for it to be changed or replaced.
The Texas branch of the American Federation of Teachers, for example, said in a June news release that the union “maintains that the STAAR test is ineffective at measuring student growth and assisting educators even in times without pandemic disruptions.”
However, both Roe and Nichols said the test is an imperfect yet useful tool.
“It’s a snapshot. It’s not the motion picture,” Nichols said.
The test has problems and causes stress, he said, but it allows people to see whether their school is up to par and acts as a sort of measure against the state standards.
Roe emphasized that while the test is not very effective for evaluating an individual student, it can show administrators where a grade level sits as a whole.
