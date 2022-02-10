The Victoria Livestock Show Parade is back to open the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show.
The parade will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Victoria.
Traditionally, the Victoria Livestock Show Parade opens the livestock show every year, but this is first parade they have had since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Robin Janecka, Victoria Livestock Show advertising chair.
The 2020 Victoria Livestock Show was one of the last events to be held in Victoria County in 2020 before the pandemic shut things down. Janecka even recalled her father being told to turn around from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo after driving cattle to the show as the shutdown began.
“Everybody’s looking at coming out and looking at getting back to a sense of normalcy,” Janecka said.
The pandemic also allowed the rodeo to learn to schedule their events better, Janecka said. The parade is happening earlier this year, and the rest of the events that would be held the same day have been spread out, Janecka said.
The parade will start at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. The parade route will go south on North Main Street, turn west on East Juan Linn Street and go north up North Bridge Street. The parade will finish at the intersection of North Bridge Street and West Goodwin Avenue.
The parade will feature Queen Victoria Pageant contestants, local politicians and many others, Janecka said.
Paityn Williams, a Young Queen Victoria contestant, is excited for the parade because she will get to ride her horse Champ in the parade. She said she was glad to take Champ because he rides well and listens.
“I never rode a horse in a parade,” Williams said.
Janecka and esteemed Victoria resident Gary Moses will serve as master of ceremonies.
“It’s a lot of fun to see families come out and do something with their kids,” Janecka said. “You don’t see a parade every weekend.”
