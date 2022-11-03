Victoria residents will have the opportunity to recognize the city's military veterans during the a Veterans Day parade on the morning of Nov. 11.
The parade will start around 10 a.m., but will start to set up around 8 a.m., according to Mike Pfeil, chairman of the Victoria County Veterans Council.
"The reason why we do it is to recognize all veterans," he said.
The parade will start on Main Street before turning right onto Church Street, and then turning right again to go past the Victoria Police Department headquarters, according to Pfeil.
The parade will end around 11 a.m. on the steps of the Victoria County Courthouse, where there will also be a ceremony recognizing veterans.
That ceremony will include a speech from Ret. Army Brigadier General Clint Anderson, prayer, the pledge of allegiance and singing the national anthem. Different veterans organizations will also present wreaths.
Marchers in the parade will include those veterans organizations, local school bands and car clubs, Pfeil said.