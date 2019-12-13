Lee Jordan is running for constable in Calhoun County Precinct 4.
The 35-year-old Republican lives in Seadrift with his family. He is a paramedic with Sacred Heart Medical Services, which is a profession he has served in for about 14 years.
Jordan graduated near the top of his class from the Victoria College Police Academy last spring, fulfilling a longtime dream of working in law enforcement, he said. After graduation, he took a part-time officer position with the Seadrift Police Department.
Dedication, passion and versatility are three of Jordan's strengths, he said.
"I am committed to serving the community in whatever ways I can whether it be through law enforcement duties, serving the courts or even responding as a first responder," he said. "As constable, I would have the flexibility to do that."
Jordan is running against Louis Warren and incumbent Kevin Koliba on the Republican ballot in the March 2020 primaries.
To learn more about Jordan, contact him at 512-963-8423 or leejordan.seadrift@gmail.com.
